Doane sweeps weekly GPAC awards in football

Doane's 52-point showing at Hastings on Saturday led to a clean sweep in conference honors Monday.

Tiger running back Jamaine Derogene was named Great Plains Athletic Conference offensive player of the week, linebacker Riley Heithoff was named GPAC defensive player of the week and kicker Jeremy Henning was tabbed GPAC specialist of the week.

Derogene, a senior, rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries (13.5 yards per carry) in the Tigers' 52-37 win at Hastings on Saturday.

Heithoff, a senior from Raymond, had a game-high 15 tackles, including two sacks.

Henning, a junior, connected for a 41-yard field goal and hit seven extra points.

