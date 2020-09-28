 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doane sweeps weekly GPAC awards in football; Derogene named NAIA player of the week
View Comments

Doane sweeps weekly GPAC awards in football; Derogene named NAIA player of the week

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
State college football logo

Doane's 52-point showing at Hastings on Saturday led to a clean sweep in conference honors Monday.

Tiger running back Jamaine Derogene was named Great Plains Athletic Conference offensive player of the week. Derogene also took home the NAIA player of the week honor. Linebacker Riley Heithoff was named GPAC defensive player of the week and kicker Jeremy Henning was tabbed GPAC specialist of the week.

Derogene, a senior, rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries (13.5 yards per carry) in the Tigers' 52-37 win at Hastings on Saturday.

Heithoff, a senior from Raymond, had a game-high 15 tackles, including two sacks.

Henning, a junior, connected for a 41-yard field goal and hit seven extra points.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Tarence Roby's 100-yard interception return for a TD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News