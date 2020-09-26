Doane QB Wasserman proves himself right in leading Tigers past Hastings

HASTINGS — Adam Wasserman started his college football career as a safety at Wayne State.
But the former Fairbury all-state quarterback wasn’t ready to give up his days as a signal-caller and the Doane redshirt sophomore showed Saturday why keeping his dream of being a college quarterback alive was a good decision.
In his first start, the dual-threat Wasserman engineered a running game that produced 333 yards on the ground, and he added a pair of touchdown passes to guide the Tigers to a 52-37 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over Hastings College before an estimated 2,200 homecoming fans at Lloyd Wilson Stadium.
The sophomore running back broke a tackle, then spun out of another for a 10-yard touchdown run in overtime to seal it.
“I’ve got a lot of buddies on the team, so this was a natural place for me,” said the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Wasserman, who rushed for 53 yards (including a 30-yard TD run) and threw for another 89. “Doane has a great buddy atmosphere, you’ve got friends everywhere.”
His best buddy on Saturday was senior running back Jamaine Derogene, who finished with 154 yards on just 10 carries. After Derogene scored on an 18-yard TD run in the second quarter, the 5-10, 210-pounder from Dunedin, Florida, broke loose for TD runs of 67 and 32 yards in the second half.
His 67-yarder broke a 28-28 tie and put Doane in front to stay with 7:26 left in the third period.
“Jamaine’s just an animal, and when he gets hot like he (did) today, he’s just hard for a defense to handle,” said Wasserman, who threw a 16-yard TD pass for Doane’s first score less than five minutes into the contest, then added a 28-yarder to Kaden Reimers to make it 35-21 in the third quarter.
“He has the power to run through tackles and he has the speed to get it to the end zone whenever he needs to.”
Doane’s running game didn’t miss a beat when Derogene’s backup, senior Jacobi White, came in. The Grapevine, Texas, native finished with 99 yards on nine attempts and found the end zone on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter that gave Doane a 49-30 lead with 4:39 left in the game.
“That’s what happens when those guys up front do their jobs like they did today,” Derogene said. “They made our job much easier today.”
Wasserman came off the bench in the second half to spark Doane (2-1) to a 13-6 come-from-behind win over Briar Cliff. The Tigers run more option football with Wasserman than with Drake Davidson, who is more of a classic pocket passer.
“Adam allows us to open the field,” White said. “They (Hastings) tried to fill the box, but Wass (Wasserman) is able to run out of the pocket, and that creates running lanes for us (the running backs).”
Doane coach Chris Bessler said the Tigers put together an offensive package “that takes advantage of his (Wasserman’s) skill set, and we executed it pretty well.
“I’m sure there’s going to be some things we’ll need to correct, but that’s going to be the case for anyone making their first college start.”
There was some uncertainty putting together a defensive game plan, not knowing which quarterback might start, according to Hastings coach Tony Harper.
“I told our guys that we’d better expect to see (Wasserman) after watching the Briar Cliff film,” Harper said. “He’s (Wasserman) a good all-around quarterback who’s athletic and has a quick release. He adds to their running game and Doane did a great job on that side of the football. But we also had guys not read their keys and miss tackles, and you can’t do that.”
