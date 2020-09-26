Doane QB Wasserman proves himself right in leading Tigers past Hastings

“Jamaine’s just an animal, and when he gets hot like he (did) today, he’s just hard for a defense to handle,” said Wasserman, who threw a 16-yard TD pass for Doane’s first score less than five minutes into the contest, then added a 28-yarder to Kaden Reimers to make it 35-21 in the third quarter.

“He has the power to run through tackles and he has the speed to get it to the end zone whenever he needs to.”

Doane’s running game didn’t miss a beat when Derogene’s backup, senior Jacobi White, came in. The Grapevine, Texas, native finished with 99 yards on nine attempts and found the end zone on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter that gave Doane a 49-30 lead with 4:39 left in the game.

“That’s what happens when those guys up front do their jobs like they did today,” Derogene said. “They made our job much easier today.”

Wasserman came off the bench in the second half to spark Doane (2-1) to a 13-6 come-from-behind win over Briar Cliff. The Tigers run more option football with Wasserman than with Drake Davidson, who is more of a classic pocket passer.