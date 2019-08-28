Doane will host its first Thursday night football game at home since 1948 this week, and the Tigers are using the occasion to boost attendance to Al Papik Field as much as possible.
The cafeteria will be serving the tailgate, meaning if students want to eat dinner on campus, they will have to do it as a pregame meal before the 7 p.m. kickoff against Ottawa University-Arizona (OUAZ).
“A lot of people on campus seem pretty excited about the (Thursday) night game,” said senior kicker Bryce Cooney, who joins defensive lineman Anthony Malone as Doane representatives who will play in the first-ever NAIA Senior Football Classic in December in Savannah, Georgia.
“My roommates don’t play football and they all say they’re getting fired up for it,” added Cooney, a Millard South graduate who nailed 12 field goals a year ago for the 6-4 Tigers. “I think we’ll have a big crowd. It will be a good time.”
OUAZ went 7-4 in its inaugural year of football in 2018. With nine starters back on both offense and defense and a number of transfers making their way to Surprise, Arizona, OUAZ could be one of the top teams in the NAIA this season after receiving votes in the preseason poll.
Junior quarterback Austin McCullough threw for 3,054 yards and 35 touchdowns last year, while junior running back Shamar Moreland rushed for a team-high 695 yards and 10 scores.
“Even though they’re just starting (as a program), they’re very good,” said Doane head coach Chris Bessler, who is beginning his second season at the helm. “They have older, transfer kids who are talented and have played a lot of football.”
The nonconference schedule gets even tougher in Week 3 when Doane travels to Stephenville, Texas, on Sept. 14 to take on Tarleton State, No. 7 in the NCAA Division II preseason poll after going 12-1 and winning three games in the national playoffs a year ago.
It will be the Texan’s first game in their renovated stadium that increased capacity to 10,000 and added a new press box with luxury suites.
In between the two nonconference games, Doane is at Concordia for the annual rivalry game on Sept. 7.
The stiff nonconference slate should prepare Doane for what it faces in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, which includes No. 1 and defending NAIA national champion Morningside, No. 11 Northwestern and No. 24 Dordt.
“It’s good to play quality teams to see where we’re at and test our mettle,” said the 6-foot, 256-pound Malone, a three-year starter from Centennial, Colorado, and one of seven Tigers back with starting experience on defense.
Five starters are back on offense in linemen junior Sam Vanderslice and senior Alex Bruner (Lincoln Southeast grad), senior running back Kyle Jensen (missed 2018 because of injury), and seniors Levi Sudbeck and Brandon Gannon at wide receiver. Bessler has three options at quarterback in junior Drake Davidson, a transfer who had been a starter at Lincoln University; redshirt freshman Cam Quick (Wahoo), and former Fairbury all-stater freshman Adam Wasserman, a Wayne State transfer.
“I like what I see offensively,” Bessler said. “I think we’re bigger upfront and a little faster. We’ve got a good mix of some guys with experience and some new guys who are starting to come into their own.”
Three linebackers — seniors Connor O’Toole, Ryan Schuster and Zane Koskelin — were injured at some point last season but have all started in their career. Senior Brody Azbill and junior Damond Brown, both from Phoenix, are returning starters in the secondary.
“Our defense is there,” Malone said. “We have so much experience coming back and the guys we rotate in are very good, very skillful.”