Doane football team hits the refresh button in gritty win over Briar Cliff

CRETE — Refresh the mind.

The Doane football team talked about that very phrase before Saturday's contest against Briar Cliff at Al Papik Field and responded with a 13-6 victory.

After the Tigers' Mason Krause punted the ball 41 yards — which a Briar Cliff player touched and Doane recovered at the Chargers' 3-yard line — things shifted Briar Cliff's way. Despite being called for a holding penalty on the play, the Chargers retained possession from their 1-yard line.

But Doane (1-1) held them to a three-and-out to get the ball back with the game tied 6-6.

“We had a great speaker this morning that talked about, 'Refresh the mind,'” Doane coach Chris Bessler said. “That's what we've got to do all the time. When that situation occurred, they (Doane's defense) came in and got even-keeled and made the plays that they needed to.”

Both offenses struggled the majority of the game, but it was defense that switched the momentum for Doane.

After Adam Wasserman tied the score with an 11-yard strike to Josh Baker to the front-right pylon, Ryan Lasaukas intercepted John Bell on Briar Cliff's first play of the Chargers' ensuing drive. Briar Cliff blocked the extra-point to keep the game knotted at 6-6.