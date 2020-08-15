Doane, Concordia open football practice as the GPAC moves forward with a fall season

When Doane football coach Chris Bessler heard the news Tuesday that the Big Ten was shutting down fall sports and that Nebraska would not be having a football season for the first time since 1889, he was waiting for the COVID-19 dominoes to fall.
“I knew that probably wasn’t a good sign for us,” Bessler said after the Tigers’ first practice of the season late Saturday afternoon in Crete. “But I guess no news is good news. The conference (Great Plains Athletic Conference) never wavered and has stayed the course, at least for now.
“It looks like we’re the only game in town when it comes to college football.”
While a number of NCAA FBS conferences are not playing and the FCS, Division II and Division III are postponing as well, the NAIA is giving individual conferences the choice to have a fall season or postpone until the spring.
The GPAC, which includes four Nebraska schools in Doane, Concordia, Midland and Hastings, is one of four NAIA conferences nationally going ahead with fall sports. The Heart of America Conference, of which Peru State is a member, is also competing this fall.
Saturday was the first day schools were allowed to start fall sports practice. GPAC competition in volleyball, men's and women's cross country and men’s and women’s soccer can begin Sept. 5, while the football teams will start their conference-only round-robin Sept. 12.
Concordia is at Doane on opening night (6 p.m. kickoff).
Concordia’s football team and its 140 members practiced twice Saturday in Seward, and Bulldog coach Patrick Daberkow fully supports the GPAC moving forward and not altering its plans announced in late July, even though the fall NAIA national championship events have been moved to the spring.
“A lot of people do agree that football should be played and that young people should stay active,” Daberkow said. “This is a healthy, safe environment and it’s as healthy and safe as we can get it.”
Classes started Monday at Concordia, and Daberkow put his team through a number of team-building, fun activities such as doing paintball, heading to the swimming pool and going to the golf course to hit range balls.
The start of football practice was the next step toward things returning to normal at the school after students were sent home in March to finish the spring semester remotely.
“When you talk about the health and well-being of 18- to 22-year-olds, isolation and idle hands are not the answer,” Daberkow said. “We are happy that the young people on this campus are active and can be around each other.”
For returning All-America senior linebacker Lane Napier, Saturday’s workouts in helmets but no pads was the start of getting back into a regular routine. But it’s still a far cry from what it was like his first three seasons at Concordia.
“It’s a new normal, it’s not what we’re used to,” Napier said. “You’ve got to walk certain ways down the hallway, exit and enter through certain doors. A lot of times, we used to go somewhere to hang out together or go talk to (assistant athletic trainer) Eric (Lundberg) in the training room, but now there’s so many rules in place, you can’t do those things anymore.”
Doane senior defensive tackle Riley Homolka said the biggest excitement of the first day of practice was seeing some of his teammates for the first time in five months. He was one of 115 Tigers on the practice field Saturday.
“I haven’t seen some really, really good friends for a long time, and being able to hang out with them is awesome,” said Homolka, a former first-team Super-Stater from Wilber-Clatonia. “To me, that’s the most favorite thing about coming back for fall camp.”
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Homolka is a volunteer fireman in Wilber, and that connection ended up paying off for him during the COVID shutdowns in the spring. The Doane weight room didn’t open up until July.
“They’ve got some pretty nice (weightlifting) equipment in the station there, so I was able to stay in pretty good shape,” Homolka said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!