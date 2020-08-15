Doane, Concordia open football practice as the GPAC moves forward with a fall season

Concordia is at Doane on opening night (6 p.m. kickoff).

Concordia’s football team and its 140 members practiced twice Saturday in Seward, and Bulldog coach Patrick Daberkow fully supports the GPAC moving forward and not altering its plans announced in late July, even though the fall NAIA national championship events have been moved to the spring.

“A lot of people do agree that football should be played and that young people should stay active,” Daberkow said. “This is a healthy, safe environment and it’s as healthy and safe as we can get it.”

Classes started Monday at Concordia, and Daberkow put his team through a number of team-building, fun activities such as doing paintball, heading to the swimming pool and going to the golf course to hit range balls.

The start of football practice was the next step toward things returning to normal at the school after students were sent home in March to finish the spring semester remotely.

“When you talk about the health and well-being of 18- to 22-year-olds, isolation and idle hands are not the answer,” Daberkow said. “We are happy that the young people on this campus are active and can be around each other.”