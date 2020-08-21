Doane announces spectator plan for fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doane has announced a fan plan for fall sports that limits spectators to four family members of student-athletes.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference, of which Doane is a member, has given the go-ahead for fall sports — at Doane including football, volleyball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's cross country, and exhibition games for baseball and softball.

Visiting teams competing at Doane's home athletic events in Crete will be responsible for providing fan lists to Doane for attending sporting events. Family members will receive ID bands on entering the game and must wear a mask at all facilities, in keeping with GPAC protocols for spectators and in areas on campus where social distancing is not available. Also, tailgating will not be permitted on campus.

Doane said the athletic department will continue to evaluate whether to open venues to more fans during the academic year with the health and safety of the Doane student body at the forefront.

"Our first goal is to keep our students on campus for the fall semester and to have our athletic seasons," Doane athletic director Matt Franzen said. "We have chosen to follow our campus protocols and provide a safe atmosphere for our student-athletes and their immediate families by providing the opportunity to physically distance at our athletic events. As the season progresses, we will continue to make decisions with the best interest of the health of our students and fans in mind."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0