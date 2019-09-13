Before last Saturday, Kaden Dawe was known more for being the laundry guy on the Nebraska Wesleyan football team.
After the Prairie Wolves’ 49-35 season-opening victory over Westminster College, the junior linebacker added another title to his name — American Rivers Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
In his first career start, Dawe cleaned up with a team-high 12 tackles, intercepted a pass and returned it 17 yards, and recovered a fumble.
“It was a great team win, and I was happy to be a part of it,” said the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Dawe. “We have quite a bit of experience in our first- and second-team linebackers and we have a lot of good freshmen who have a ton of potential and push us every day in practice.”
Dawe had a lot of help from his friends on his way to his dream game. His fumble recovery in the first quarter came when fellow linebacker Micah Dexter blitzed, slammed quarterback Wyatt Ellis blindside in the pocket and jarred the ball loose.
On the third-quarter interception, defensive tackle Logan Horst pressured the Westminster quarterback as he was throwing, got a hand on the pass and Dawe was in the right place at the right time. That led to one of Derrick Curtis’ school-record five touchdown receptions — an 8-yarder from Jonathan Curti for a commanding 35-7 lead.
A few days later, NWU coach Brian Keller was giving Dawe a hard time about not taking the interception back to the house after telling Dawe before the contest that he would get a pick 6.
“I just didn’t run fast enough, Coach,” Dawe said, laughing.
“The coaches have really emphasized getting takeaways, and the turnovers and the two blocked punts were huge plays in the game,” Dawe added. “We’ve been working on a lot of tip drills, punching the ball out and scoop-and-scores. That’s something we’ll try to build on this week.”
Dawe is part of a linebacker crew that’s a strength for the Prairie Wolves, a group that includes a pair of returning starters in Dexter, a 5-10, 200-pound senior from Stuart, and the top returning tackler from a year ago in Jacob Garnas (6-foot, 225), a junior from Julesburg, Colorado.
“We have guys who love to make plays and aren’t afraid to hit people,” Dawe said.
Keller also praises the defensive front, which is led by a trio of junior starters in tackles Justen Hall and Hayden Penny, and end Carter Smith, and senior defensive end Nic Braaten. Smith blocked a Westminster punt in the first quarter that Braaten caught in the end zone to put NWU up 14-0.
“Defensive linemen are sometimes underappreciated for the grunt work they do to make the linebackers look good,” Keller said. “They’re doing what they need to do, so our linebackers can come in and make plays.”
Dawe’s work-study job is doing the laundry for the Prairie Wolves football team, a never-ending, time-consuming daily task from the first day of practice in early August until after the final game in mid-November for a squad of more than 125 players.
“I’ll usually do two or three loads right after practice, then finish the rest before practice the next day,” said Dawe, a biology major who passes the time studying and doing schoolwork while washers and dryers run inside the Weary Center. “It’s not a bad job. On the hot days, everything is wet from sweat and stinks a little. I just need to make sure I take a shower and wash up my hands.”
Dawe admits he can get a little burned out doing laundry, and that makes it difficult to get motivated to clean his own clothes. “I try to get my girlfriend to do it for me if I can,” he said, laughing.
Dawe is hoping to be upbeat again this weekend as he does laundry after Saturday’s game against Illinois College. He says NWU needs to finish better than it did last Saturday when a 28-point lead got trimmed in half in the final six minutes and Westminster was in the red zone to make it a one-possession game with a minute left.
“From film, they (Illinois College) look a lot better than last year,” Dawe said of the Blueboys, who fell 31-12 to NWU last year. “They’re probably better than Westminster as well, so we’ll have to play better than we did last week.”