Jonathan Curti had never been to Lincoln before his football recruiting visit to Nebraska Wesleyan in early 2016 during his senior year at Colorado Springs (Colorado) Palmer High School.
Curti now will likely put down roots in eastern Nebraska after he graduates next spring, a little like how he’s settled into the Prairie Wolves’ quarterback record book after three years as the NWU starter.
Curti might be small in stature for a college quarterback at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds. But he looms large in the school’s football history.
Coming into his final game as a Prairie Wolf, Curti holds 11 career, season and single-game school passing records. His 8,568 career passing yards are more than 2,500 more than any other NWU quarterback. His 83 TD passes gives him 14 more than the second-place QB.
Curti needs one more touchdown pass against Dubuque on Saturday (1 p.m., Abel Stadium) to break his own single-season mark of 30.
It’s a safe bet that he’ll get that done. Curti has thrown at least one TD pass in his last 18 games.
He’s currently seventh in NCAA Division III this season in TD passes and ninth in yardage (2,817).
None of those marks, however, is what Curti will remember most from his time as a Prairie Wolf. It will be his time spent and relationships forged with his teammates.
“I’ve played this game since I was 5 years old, and that last game Saturday will be a bittersweet moment,” Curti said. “My teammates have made my career so incredibly fun; that’s something that will last a lifetime.”
Curti’s first priority Saturday will be to end this season and his career with a victory. NWU won its final game last season over Buena Vista, a win that carried over to the 2019 campaign that the Prairie Wolves opened with three straight wins before losing their last six coming into Saturday.
“It would mean a lot for the seniors to go out with a win and give the young guys some momentum going into next season,” Curti said. “I would love to throw touchdown passes to all the quarterbacks who came in with me (to NWU) and are now receivers. I’d love to throw one more to Derrick (Curtis) and get one to Braly (Keller) and Tate (Schmaderer).”
Curtis, a senior wide receiver from Lincoln Northeast, is also playing his final game as a Prairie Wolf. His 12 TD receptions this season are one off the school record, and his 23 career touchdown catches are two behind the school record.
Curti also knows Dubuque is one of the hottest teams in the American Rivers Conference with its five-game winning streak.
“They’re a good team, so it’s going to be a lot harder than beating Buena Vista,” he added.
Curti, a Colorado all-state quarterback as a senior, turned down a scholarship opportunity to NCAA Division II Colorado State-Pueblo as a defensive back to pursue his dream at Nebraska Wesleyan of being a college quarterback.
He’s never looked back since making that decision.
“My mom brought me here on a visit and I loved Lincoln,” said Curti, one of 28 Colorado players on the NWU roster. “I had never met so many nice, genuine people before.”
The health and fitness studies major has had two internships in Omaha and three in Lincoln, “so there’s a good chance I will be sticking around here after I graduate,” said Curti, who wants to go into surgical medical sales.
“I’ve met so many Nebraska Wesleyan graduates (in the community) since I’ve been here, and that’s one of the reasons I’d like to stick around,” he added. “That’s one of the values of education here (at NWU), the intangibles of meeting people from here who are so connected to the community. Wesleyan sold me on that coming out of Colorado Springs.”
Curti is one of 14 seniors playing their final game Saturday for NWU. That class came in as freshmen in 2016, the first year the Prairie Wolves were in the NCAA Division III American Rivers Conference after leaving the NAIA Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“Jon has raised the bar for future quarterbacks here,” NWU coach Brian Keller said. “This may not show up in their win-loss record, but this senior class brought a work ethic that’s helped us transition to the different level of football we’re now playing. They’re leaving a positive impact that future classes are going to benefit from.”