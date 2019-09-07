Their last names are almost alike, so it’s only fitting that Nebraska Wesleyan quarterback Jonathan Curti and fellow senior wide receiver Derrick Curtis both went into the Prairie Wolves football record book in the season opener Saturday.
Curti, a three-year starter, became the school’s career passing yardage leader by completing 18 of 31 passes for 329 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Wolves to a 49-35 victory over Westminster College at Abel Stadium.
Curtis, a Lincoln Northeast graduate, caught five of those TD tosses, a single-game school record, as he finished with six receptions for 144 yards.
Curti needed 303 yards to move to the top of the charts, and he surpassed his former quarterback coach Tyler Francis on a 33-yard scoring pass to Curtis that gave NWU a 49-21 lead with 6:41 left in the game.
“I’ll be making a call to the guy who used to hold that record very soon,” the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Curti said. “This (record) means a lot. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs here, but I love being a Prairie Wolf and it’s special to share this with my teammates.”
Curti was sacked four times as Westminster blitzed often against a young NWU offensive line that started three freshmen. He used quick feet to avoid the rush and then make a big play in the passing game. NWU rushed for just 36 yards.
“Jon continues to amaze me with what he can do,” NWU coach Brian Keller said. “He has fast-twitch reactions in his head. He reads things so well on the run and seems to make the right decision every time.”
Curtis has a young family, and he wasn’t sure if he would use his fifth year of eligibility (he got an extra year because of an injury after transferring from Morningside). He committed to one more year late in the 2018 season.
“I knew if I didn’t come back and play a third year with Jon, I’d probably regret it,” Curtis said. “I’m glad I came back.”
Curti connected on 9 of 17 passes for 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns in leading the Prairie Wolves to a 21-7 halftime lead. He hit the 6-1 Curtis in stride down the sidelines for a 51-yard TD pass with 9:32 left in the opening period.
His second TD strike came quickly after the Blue Jays cracked the scoreboard on a 27-yard pass from Wyatt Ellis to Travion Mosby, who made a leaping grab over a pair of NWU defenders in the back of the end zone to cut the deficit to 14-7 with 1:21 left in the half.
Curti found running back Tate Schmaderer in the left flat, and the senior slipped a pair of tackles to break free for a 52-yard TD pass.
NWU’s special teams played a major role in the outcome. NWU built a 14-0 lead when a snap went over the head of Blue Jay punter Tim Branneky, and when he tried to get the kick off just outside the goal line, Wesleyan’s Carter Smith blocked it and teammate Nic Braaten corralled it in the end zone.
Curti’s 4-yard TD pass to Curtis early in the third quarter to make it 28-7 came one play after the Wolves’ Tanner Lamoree blocked a punt.
“Blocked punts are the biggest momentum changers of a football game, and to get two in one game is amazing,” Keller said. “Coach (Caleb) Armstrong does a great job with that group and the kids buy into what he wants to do. They want to excel.”
Westminster converted a pair of NWU turnovers from reserve players into touchdowns in the final 4:50. The Blue Jays held a 473-365 advantage in total offense as Ellis passed for 259 yards and four touchdowns, and Kalyn Davis rushed for 145. Mosby caught six passes for 125 yards and a pair of TDs.