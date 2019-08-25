Jonathan Curti used this past summer to begin building for the future when his college days are over at Nebraska Wesleyan.
The three-year starting quarterback participated in an international entrepreneurship program in Estonia and commuted to Omaha for a full-time internship at C&A Industries, a national staffing and recruiting firm.
Obviously his first goal on the Prairie Wolves football team this fall is to have a successful senior season. But right up there is also helping the NWU program begin laying a foundation for the future, one that looks bright with a massive class of 66 freshmen, a number of whom are vying for playing time this season.
“Everything I’m doing this season is for this team and for these younger guys,” said Curti, a 5-foot-9, 180-pounder from Colorado Springs, Colorado, who has thrown for 5,751 yards and 53 touchdowns the past two seasons. “I want the younger guys to see a future of success in this program and that comes from a Week 1 win and just going from there.”
When Curti was in Nebraska, he would hit the NWU weight room as soon as he got home from Omaha, then go out and throw to his receivers to begin developing the timing and chemistry with a young group of receivers.
The lone returning starter among the receivers from last year’s 3-7 team is Derrick Curtis, a senior from Lincoln Northeast who caught 32 passes for 434 yards and six touchdowns a year ago.
“I was really impressed with the younger guys and their willingness to travel, come here and put the work in,” Curti said at NWU Media Day on Sunday. “It’s all volunteer and our participation in 7-on-7 this summer was the best since I’ve been here, and that translated into fall camp. They knew the routes and their heads weren’t spinning. We hit the ground running.”
The Wolves must also replace the all-time career leading rusher in NWU football, Shaka Taylor (now an assistant coach at NWU) and four of five starters on the offensive line. The lone starter back up front is Colton Davis, a 6-2, 295-pounder from Nebraska City who was a second-team all-conference selection.
But the trio of Beatrice junior Colby Ensz, Millard South sophomore Ryan Lawrence, junior Monte Robinson (a transfer from Bakersfield, California Community College) and Ralston freshman DaMicah Burtin “bring a running style we haven’t seen at Nebraska Wesleyan in while,” Curti said. “It will fit in beautifully in this conference (American Rivers). We like to go uptempo and hit the hole hard. These guys are downhill runners who can get six yards quick.”
NWU head coach Brian Keller said the offensive line has been dealing with injuries during the preseason with only eight linemen currently healthy enough to practice. As a group, however, Curti has liked what he’s seen when they’re full speed.
“As a young freshman having to possibly start on the offensive line, that’s a big task,” Curti said. “But they’re doing a great job and they’re quickly developing their skills. By weeks 2, 3 and 4, they’ll really be moving some guys around.”
Notes
Terry transfers to NWU: The Prairie Wolves picked up a key transfer late last week when former two-time Northwest all-state quarterback Carter Terry decided to leave Chadron State and come to NWU. Terry, a 6-foot, 195-pound freshman, will be immediately eligible.
Terry passed for 2,352 yards and 23 TDs last season to finish his career with a Class B state-record 7,382 yards and 80 TDs.
“As soon as I heard it, I got on Hudl to check him out and I was really impressed with how he zipped the football,” Curti said of Terry. “It’s exciting to have him here. He’s the future of Wesleyan football, and he’ll push me to be a better quarterback.”
Keller impressed with the defense: NWU has returning starters at each level of the defense — junior lineman Hayden Penny of Arlington (52 tackles, 4.5 quarterback sacks in 2018), Julesburg, Colorado junior linebacker Jacob Garnas (100 tackles, three quarterback sacks, one interception), Stuart senior linebacker Micah Dexter (70 tackles, four for losses) and senior defensive back Nicholas Cortes of Highlands Ranch, Colorado (47 tackles, eight pass break-ups).
“Our defense is much improved, especially in the secondary,” said Keller, who is entering his 24th season as head coach. “We’re having to make some tough decisions because there’s a lot of quality depth there.
“The guys returning (on defense) have really stepped up their games, and they’re being pressed by the young talent we have.”
Garver making the transition: Nebraska Wesleyan All-American basketball player Ryan Garver is using his fifth year of college eligibility to play football for the first time since his sophomore year at Lincoln Northeast. The Lincoln Journal Star State College Athlete of the Year is vying for playing time at safety, and is having a blast with it.
“It’s really been a different experience and it’s been a lot of fun to hang around these guys and learn what this team is all about,” said Garver, a 6-3, 210-pounder who helped NWU win the NCAA Division III basketball title in 2018. “This is all new to me, I’m learning a new game, so I’m just hoping to come in here and compete to do anything I can to help the team win.”
Being on defense, he’s gone against Curtis, his former high school basketball teammate, a few times in practice.
“There’s been a little trash-talking between us,” Garver said, laughing.
Garver graduated in May with a business degree and is now working toward his teacher endorsement. He will be a varsity assistant basketball coach at Northeast this coming winter.
Saturday scrimmage: The Prairie Wolves will host a scrimmage Saturday at Abel Stadium against Concordia beginning at 9 a.m. NWU opens the season on Sept. 7 at home against Westminster College.