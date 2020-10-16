COVID-19 sidelines Peru State football team for third time this season

The Peru State football team is sidelined by COVID-19 for the third time this season.
The Bobcats announced Friday they will not host Clarke on Saturday as "contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures" take place. A news release indicates Peru State requested for the game to be canceled.
Peru State, a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference, had its first two games of the season postponed due to similar reasons.
The team's next game, a trip to Canton, Missouri, to take on Culver-Stockton, is still planned for next Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.
The Bobcats are 1-2 this season.
