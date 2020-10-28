COVID-19 shuts down Peru State game for the fifth time this season

COVID-19 has postponed or canceled a Peru State football game for the third straight week, this time due to positive tests among members of the Bobcats team.

After the positive tests, Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury asked Saturday's opponent, Heart of America Conference opponent William Penn of Iowa, to postpone Saturday's Bobcat home game, and the Statesmen agreed. No makeup date has been set.

After the positive tests, contact tracing led to several other players entering quarantine for cautionary reasons.

This is the fifth time overall the Bobcats (1-2) have had a game at least delayed by the pandemic. A game against Clarke (Iowa) has been rescheduled for Nov. 21. A makeup game against Culver-Stockton or William Penn could be scheduled for Nov. 28. Their game against Benedictine, first set for Sept. 12, was played Oct. 10. The postponed game against MidAmerica Nazarene has been canceled.

Peru State's next scheduled game is Nov. 7 against Grand View in Peru.