Concordia's scheduled football game for Saturday postponed

Concordia's Saturday football game against Dakota Wesleyan has been postponed and rescheduled for Nov. 21 in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Concordia had hoped to extend its perfect start in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, which has included wins over Doane, Hastings, Briar Cliff and Jamestown. The Bulldogs will have to wait until Oct. 17 to play again, at Northwestern College. The game against Dakota Wesleyan five weeks later will conclude Concordia's regular season.

Concordia reported the postponement in a Thursday news release but gave no details about the decision. Neither the GPAC nor Dakota Wesleyan websites specifically mentioned the postponement, though the game was taken off the GPAC online schedule. South Dakota is in the midst of a COVID-19 spike. The South Dakota Department of Health reported 536 new cases Thursday and 4,673 total active cases, as of early Thursday evening.

In August, the GPAC released return-to-play guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic to its member schools — which include Concordia, Doane, Midland and Hastings in Nebraska — that included testing and contact tracing information, screening procedures, gameday protocols, scheduling intentions and crowd protocols.

Doane originally had been scheduled to play at Jamestown (North Dakota) on Saturday, but that game was postponed to Nov. 21 in a move the conference announced in September.

