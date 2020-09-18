Concordia RB Weyand breaks from basketball mold to become football star

When Concordia’s Jonah Weyand was in high school at Crete, he was more interested in running a fast break in college than he was running a football.
His basketball-first mentality was understandable. His father, Joel Weyand, was an all-state basketball player at Wahoo, playing on three Class B state championship teams before playing point guard in college at Morningside.
But there was also plenty of pressure to stay inside the gym from his own peers at Crete. Two of his high school teammates — Carter Kent and Klay Uher — are on the men’s basketball team at Concordia. Kent, an all-stater as a senior for the Cardinals, averaged 12.6 points per game last season as a sophomore at Concordia, helping them win the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament title and qualify for the NAIA national tournament.
“Up until my junior year, I really wanted to play college basketball somewhere. Basketball is pretty big in my family,” said Jonah Weyand, who combined with Kent and Uher to lead Crete to a district title and berth in the 2018 Class B boys state basketball tournament, pushing eventual champion York to two overtimes in the first round before falling by two points.
“Then reality check came in. I’m not the tallest and not the biggest scoring machine on offense,” Weyand added. “But my junior year is really when I saw what I could do on a football field and started getting some attention from (college) coaches.”
That decision looked even better this past Saturday when the 5-foot-11, 205-pound redshirt sophomore running back returned to his home high school field and led the Bulldogs to a 24-7 season-opening win over Doane by rushing for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
It’s the kind of performance Concordia head coach Patrick Daberkow likes to see in an offense geared toward coming right at opponents with a ground game that not only controls tempo but also physically wears down the defense.
The victory against Doane was reminiscent of Daberkow’s first season as head coach in 2017, when the Bulldogs were 6-4 overall and 5-3 in GPAC play and Ryan Durdon rushed for 1,247 yards.
Inexperience and injuries on the offensive line has slowed the running game the past two seasons, but it appears the Bulldogs have the manpower up front again to push people around behind junior center Johnny “Pot Roast” Robinson (5-10, 279), sophomore right guard Christian Schlepp (6-1, 237), sophomore right tackle Gavin Mull (6-3, 260), junior left guard Keegan Hornung (6-0, 284) and senior left tackle Cole Baumgartner (6-2, 304).
“We didn’t run it very well last year, and I think it’s important to establish the run to achieve the balance we want to have,” said Daberkow, whose 1-0 Bulldogs host Hastings College (1-0) in their home opener Saturday at 6 p.m. “I personally love running the football, and as hard as those guys up front hit the weights during the offseason, we felt really confident we would be a bigger, stronger and more physical team.”
Weyand’s breakout game was also a tribute to his patience and persistence after a season-ending ACL injury in 2018 on his first collegiate carry in the season opener against Buena Vista. He missed spring ball in 2019, but returned last fall to be Durdon’s backup, finishing with 118 yards.
“You never want to have an injury like that, but if it’s going to happen, it couldn’t have come at a better time of the season because I was able to get a medical redshirt and retain that year of eligibility,” Weyand said. “It gave me a chance to learn things from Ryan. He was someone I looked up to tremendously because of how hard he worked and how he did things the right way. I give him a lot of credit to why I’m the player I am today.”
Jonah’s younger brother, high school junior standout Jaxon Weyand, also tore his ACL during basketball season in January at Crete. Jaxon Weyand is now at Milford where he plans to play basketball this coming season and possibly return to the football field as a senior in 2021.
“I’m there to support him because I can relate to what he’s going through right now,” Jonah said. “I think mentally he’s looked up to me, and I know he’s a strong kid, very strong-minded. He’s taking the whole ordeal with a lot of confidence and a lot of hope. He’s worked hard in rehab, so he’s done his part.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!