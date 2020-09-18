Concordia RB Weyand breaks from basketball mold to become football star

Weyand’s breakout game was also a tribute to his patience and persistence after a season-ending ACL injury in 2018 on his first collegiate carry in the season opener against Buena Vista. He missed spring ball in 2019, but returned last fall to be Durdon’s backup, finishing with 118 yards.

“You never want to have an injury like that, but if it’s going to happen, it couldn’t have come at a better time of the season because I was able to get a medical redshirt and retain that year of eligibility,” Weyand said. “It gave me a chance to learn things from Ryan. He was someone I looked up to tremendously because of how hard he worked and how he did things the right way. I give him a lot of credit to why I’m the player I am today.”

Jonah’s younger brother, high school junior standout Jaxon Weyand, also tore his ACL during basketball season in January at Crete. Jaxon Weyand is now at Milford where he plans to play basketball this coming season and possibly return to the football field as a senior in 2021.

“I’m there to support him because I can relate to what he’s going through right now,” Jonah said. “I think mentally he’s looked up to me, and I know he’s a strong kid, very strong-minded. He’s taking the whole ordeal with a lot of confidence and a lot of hope. He’s worked hard in rehab, so he’s done his part.”

