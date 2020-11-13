Concordia-Midland football game postponed because of COVID-19; Doane-Morningside also postponed

Concordia's football game at Midland, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed Friday due to "emerging COVID-19 concerns in the (Midland) program," the Warriors posted Thursday night.

A makeup date is tentatively set for Nov. 28 in Fremont, according to Midland.

This will mark the second time Concordia (4-3) has lost a game this year because of COVID-19.

Concordia is next scheduled to played at Dakota Wesleyan on Nov. 21.

Doane's football game at Morningside set for Saturday also was postponed, the Mustangs announced in a news release Friday. A makeup date will be announced next week.

