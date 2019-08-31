On the field, it’s been a good preseason so far for the Concordia football team.
Around the swimming pool, however, not so much.
Two weeks ago toward the end of a team-bonding excursion to the local pool in Seward, All-America linebacker Lane Napier broke his head open on the bottom of the pool diving into the water.
Napier needed 19 staples and 10 stitches to close up the wound, but the mishap could’ve been much worse. The junior from Aquinas, who had 142 tackles in 10 games last season, was lucky he didn’t break his neck.
“It wasn’t a good ordeal,” Napier said after the Bulldogs’ scrimmage at Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday, which he watched from sidelines in his Concordia jersey and shorts.
“All the staples and stitches are out; now it’s just letting it heal,” he added. “Right now it’s day-to-day when I’m back playing.”
Napier hopes to be cleared to play in Concordia’s opener at home this coming Saturday (6 p.m.) against Doane.
“I’ll go to the doctor Friday and see what he says,” Napier said. “I’m ready to play as soon as I get the OK. I’ve been on a conditioning workout plan that hasn’t been much fun, and I’ve been at practice taking mental reps.”
The Bulldog defense looked stout against NWU even without Napier, not surrendering any points during the game portion (two 15-minute quarters) of the more than three-hour workout. The Prairie Wolves’ only points during that span came on a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown.
“From where we were last year to where we are now, we’re a completely different team,” Napier said. “We have a lot of guys stepping up and playing the roles they need to.”
Concordia has three other linebackers who made significant contributions last season in seniors Riley Bilstein, Derek Tachovsky and Zac Walter.
“We’ve got a ton of great linebackers; it’s probably the deepest position we have on the team,” said head coach Patrick Daberkow, whose team graduated just nine seniors off last year’s squad that finished 3-7.
Before getting hurt, “he looked like Lane, a great player,” the coach added about Napier. “He’s got a nose for the football and tough as nails. We’ll be happy to get him back.”
Concordia struggled offensively last season, averaging just 15.4 points per game as the Bulldogs searched for the other threats besides running back Ryan Durdon. The senior from Decatur, Texas, rushed for 821 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018 after going off for a school-record 1,247 yards two years ago as a sophomore.
The offensive line was hampered by injuries and inexperience last season, while the passing game was unable to keep opposing defenses from keying on Durdon.
He should be able to get a breather once in a while this fall with Crete redshirt freshman Jonah Weyand back after an ACL injury last season and several other young running backs vying for time.
The offensive line, led by Cole Baumgartner and Keegan Hornung, is healthy and more seasoned. With nine quarterbacks on the roster and a number of wide receivers returning, the offense appears to be more diverse than a year ago.
“Our goal is to be 50-50 (run and pass), so teams don’t know where we’re coming from,” Durdon said. “If it works, it will open up the running game and hopefully lighten my load a little bit.”
Freshman quarterback Wyatt Ehlers, an all-stater from Centennial, led Concordia on a 17-play, 80-yard touchdown march on its first possession of the scrimmage against NWU, scoring on a 6-yard run.
Later, Christian Rawlinson, a transfer from Lindenwood University, threw a 78-yard TD pass to Art Anderson, Jake Kemp connected with wide receiver Korrell Koehlmoos on consecutive pass plays of 54 and 18 yards for another TD and Blake Culbert tossed a 44-yard TD pass to Lane Castaneda.
Having so many quarterbacks “is a good problem to have. It’s much better than the other way around,” Daberkow said. “What’s great is they celebrate each other’s success, and that’s something you love to see as a coach.”