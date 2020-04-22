Concordia football players finding ways not to lose physical edge from winter conditioning

Concordia’s football team made gains in the weight room over the winter.
While coach Patrick Daberkow and his Bulldog coaching staff didn’t get a chance to see how the physical improvement translated to the football field after spring practice was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daberkow is certain his players are locking in those enhancements even though they are now scattered across the country.
“I’m not worried what kind of shape these guys will be in when they get back here for fall camp,” Daberkow said. “They’re finding ways to get workouts in, some of them have gone out and bought weights and squat racks to put in their garages at home and some have become very innovative.”
Daberkow knows one player “who bought sand bags, put them in a bucket and then attached them to the end of a 4-by-4 pole” to work on his strength.
The Bulldogs graduated just 18 seniors off last year’s roster, and maturation — particularly on the young offensive line — was key during the offseason. It showed in the test results heading into spring.
“We tripled the number of guys who could squat 500 (pounds) or more, and everyone on the team from kickers to offensive linemen posted an average of a 48-pound increase in the squat,” Daberkow said. “It was really a phenomenal winter in the weight room.”
Daberkow and his staff have been using everything from Zoom, Google Classroom and FaceTime to stay in contact with the players and install the offensive and defensive schemes the Bulldogs will use in the fall.
“I let the coordinators (defensive coordinator Corby Osten and offensive coordinator Reggie Corbin) set that up and make it fit in everyone’s schedule,” said Daberkow, who will be entering his fourth season as head coach in the fall. “These are unique times and I know I miss seeing our guys every day and having students on campus. We’re trying to stay positive and make adjustments as we need to along the way.”
Daberkow said the spring shutdown is having little impact on Concordia’s recruiting efforts. The Bulldogs signed 42 players from nine states in February, so the coach feels comfortable with the freshman class he has coming in. Putting together the 2021 class begins this summer with the prospect camp Concordia hosts on June 19. The Bulldogs’ team camp is slated for June 23-25.
“We have the option to move those to a later date if we need to,” said Daberkow, whose team begins fall camp on Aug. 7.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.