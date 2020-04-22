Concordia football players finding ways not to lose physical edge from winter conditioning

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Concordia’s football team made gains in the weight room over the winter.

While coach Patrick Daberkow and his Bulldog coaching staff didn’t get a chance to see how the physical improvement translated to the football field after spring practice was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daberkow is certain his players are locking in those enhancements even though they are now scattered across the country.

“I’m not worried what kind of shape these guys will be in when they get back here for fall camp,” Daberkow said. “They’re finding ways to get workouts in, some of them have gone out and bought weights and squat racks to put in their garages at home and some have become very innovative.”

Daberkow knows one player “who bought sand bags, put them in a bucket and then attached them to the end of a 4-by-4 pole” to work on his strength.

The Bulldogs graduated just 18 seniors off last year’s roster, and maturation — particularly on the young offensive line — was key during the offseason. It showed in the test results heading into spring.