So what does a college football team do on the Saturday of its bye week?
In the case of some of the Nebraska Wesleyan players, it’s take in more college football, or at least the atmosphere and pageantry of it.
Quarterback Jonathan Curti and wide receivers Derrick Curtis and Braly Keller (son of NWU head coach Brian Keller) were part of a group of Prairie Wolves who camped out overnight near the ESPN "College GameDay" set last Friday night, hoping to stake out a prime spot to take in the show Saturday morning and possibly get their faces or signs on national TV.
“That was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, it was a night to remember,” Curti said.
Curti discovered the secret to success in that situation is the same as it is on the football field. You have to have good linemen.
The Prairie Wolves settled in just east of Memorial Stadium at 10 p.m. Friday night with a good spot in line to almost assure themselves a front background position directly in the center of the set. By the time the sun rose the next morning, they’d been knocked off their spot.
“At 3 a.m., there was a mob of people who just bum-rushed the front and everyone who had a spot in line lost their spot,” Curti said. “We’d been out there six hours and we didn’t end up in the middle pit, we got in a little section on the outside.”
Of course, the Prairie Wolves had Nebraska Wesleyan signs, which drew the ire of some Husker fans there. They also had one that said “Kirk Herbstreit Shops at Lowe’s.” Home Depot is the sponsor of "GameDay."
Even though they were off to the side, they still made it on TV. “My sister from Virginia called me and said she saw me on TV,” Curti said. “Whenever they had Kirk Herbstreit on, we were right over his shoulder.”
And when it was all over, Curti said he felt like he played in a game.
“I’m glad I did it, that’s how you make memories, but, man, I was exhausted afterwards,” Curti said. “It felt like I’d played in a game.”
Curti certainly deserves center stage treatment this season; the senior is among the passing leaders nationally in NCAA Division III. He’s fifth nationally in both touchdown passes (14) and yards per game (343) entering NWU’s homecoming game Saturday against Simpson (1 p.m., Abel Stadium).
He threw for 441 yards in NWU’s 37-16 come-from-behind win at Buena Vista two weeks ago, keeping the Prairie Wolves undefeated at 3-0, their best start since 2006.
Curti, a three-year starter who is already the school record holder in passing yards, has 67 TD passes in his career, two short of the NWU record held by Mark Peterson (1982-84).
“I’m seeing a lot more confidence from Jon than I have before,” said Curtis, a senior Lincoln Northeast graduate who has 16 receptions for 290 yards and seven TDs this season. “If someone is down on the sidelines, he’s the first one there to pick them up, and it’s great to have a quarterback like that.”
It’s also nice having a quarterback who can avoid the rush and then make something happen with a throw downfield.
“I see a little Russell Wilson and Johnny Manziel in him, the way Jon can avoid the rush and make a play,” Curtis added. “You’ve always got to be on your toes. I know the guys at Wartburg a couple years told him to quit scrambling around so much, that he was wearing them out.”
Curti calls Curtis “the best wide receiver in the nation (NCAA Division III) until someone proves otherwise,” but he’s seen development in the entire group of receivers in the first three games. Curti has completed passes to 11 different players this season.
“It’s nice having someone like Derek, but I have confidence in every single receiver out there,” Curti said. “As we game plan for the week, it’s not just about finding Derrick, we can find anyone else the ball and we’ll be set.”
While it appears the Prairie Wolves have lost two seniors captains — fullback Tate Schmaderer and defensive back Nicholas Cortes — for the season because of injuries, the week off has helped the depth at running back. Sophomore Ryan Lawrence missed the Buena Vista game with a pulled hamstring, but is expected to play. The Wolves also will have senior Colby Ensz for the first time this season after a foot injury.
“We’ve got a lot of guys banged up and the bye week helped us get healthy,” Curtis said. “It will be good to have those guys, and we had a good week of practice. Everybody focused in on what needed to be done. I think we’re ready to roll on Saturday.”