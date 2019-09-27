Cayden Beran didn’t have a single catch last season as a freshman on the Concordia football team.
Through three games, Beran appears to be on track for the best season ever by a Bulldog wide receiver.
In last Saturday’s 44-0 win at Hastings, Beran caught 10 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns to run his season totals to 21 receptions for 322 yards. No Bulldog has ever eclipsed 1,000 yards in receiving in a season as the school record is Clarence Woods’ 951 in 1988.
Not bad for the 6-foot-2 Hutto, Texas, native who two years ago thought his football career was probably over after two broken ankles and shoulder surgery in high school.
“Cayden’s bailed me out a lot this season,” said junior starting quarterback Jake Kemp, who was 21-of-33 for 309 yards passing and two touchdowns against Hastings to run his season totals through three games to 49-of-74 for 606 yards.
“In our formations with him being on the outside, he’s usually stacked up against a corner (cornerback) and I like that matchup because he’s not only taller, he’s got speed and great hands,” Kemp added. “We really worked hard to improve our timing during the offseason and it’s paid off.”
Because of the injuries, Beran thought after his senior season of high school football he would probably be headed to Texas Tech just to be a student. Concordia, however, already made contact with him during his junior year, and their persistence finally paid off in a visit in January of 2018.
“When I got a text from Coach (Wes) Coomes my junior year, I had no idea at all about the school,” Beran said. “We have a Concordia in Austin (20 minutes from his hometown of Hutto), and I thought ‘that would be close to home.’ Then I found out the Concordia in Austin doesn’t have football.”
After doing some research, Beran discovered the Concordia in Nebraska had a strong Texas presence on the roster and decided to at least check it out.
“I wasn’t sure if my body could take any more football, but my mom convinced me to at least visit (at Concordia) since they had shown so much interest,” Beran said. “When I got here, 45 minutes into the visit, I knew this was it, this was where I wanted to be and that I wanted to play college football.”
After the tour of the school, “I went into the meeting with (head) coach (Patrick) Daberkow and committed on the spot,” he added.
The win at Hastings improved Concordia to 1-2 (1-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference) this season heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. home game against Briar Cliff (3-1, 2-0 GPAC). It was a much needed victory for the Bulldogs after surrendering fourth-quarter leads in losses to Doane (17-10) and Buena Vista (27-24) to start the season. Concordia led BV 24-0 at halftime.
A more productive passing game and improvement on the offensive line has Concordia looking forward to the challenge of going against a Briar Cliff defense that ranks second in the nation in yards allowed per game (165) and tied for third in points allowed (9.3).
It’s added another dimension to an offense that features one of the best running backs in the GPAC in Ryan Durdon, who had 87 yards in 20 carries and two TDs last week.
“We knew what we could do. We’d seen it in the spring and we’d seen it in fall camp,” Beran said. “It was a matter of time before it clicked in a game. Now we have to try to do it against one of the best defenses in the country.”
After last week’s shutout, Concordia’s defense ranks first in the nation against the run (89.7 yards per game) and tied for 16th in scoring defense (14.7 points per game). Senior linebacker Derek Tachovsky was named the GPAC defensive player of the week after making seven tackles, two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in the win at Hastings.