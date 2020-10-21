 Skip to main content
Another Peru State football game postponed due to COVID-19
Another Peru State football game postponed due to COVID-19

  Updated
COVID-19 has a 4-0 lead on the Peru State football team.

The team announced its Saturday game at Culver-Stockton has been postponed because Culver-Stockton is experiencing more COVID-19 isolations and quarantines within the football program.

Peru State also is taking "cautionary quarantine procedures" with its team, according to Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury.

Peru State has had four games postponed because of coronavirus, including last week's scheduled home contest against Clarke.

The Bobcats will play Clarke on Nov. 21, and their game against Culver-Stockton has been tentatively set for Nov. 28 in Canton, Missouri. An earlier postponed game against MidAmerica Nazarene will now be canceled.

Peru State, which is 1-2, is scheduled to host William Penn at 3 p.m. Oct. 31.

