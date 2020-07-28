You are the owner of this article.
American Rivers Conference moving forward with reduced fall sports schedule
Nebraska Wesleyan's Football Practice, 8.22

A look at Nebraska Wesleyan's football practice on August 22, 2019, at Abel Stadium. 

 EMILY HANEY, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The American Rivers Conference plans to move forward with fall sports but with a reduced schedule in football and single round-robin slates in the other sports because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release Tuesday, the ARC, which consists of Nebraska Wesleyan and eight Iowa NCAA Division III colleges, announced that new schedules will be revealed as soon as revised drafts pass through the conference’s governance groups. The conference also stated that it will adjust schedules if public health conditions in the region warrant.

The other fall sports affected in addition to football are men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s tennis and volleyball.

“I know the decision to reduce competition this fall was not made lightly,” Nebraska Wesleyan President Darrin Good said in a statement. “I strongly support the American Rivers Conference decision and applaud their continued efforts to put the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and our entire campus communities at the forefront while still providing the best competition experiences that we can offer during this unprecedented time. I look forward to cheering on our Prairie Wolves and safety hosting competitions.”

The ARC is leaving non-conference competition up to the discretion of each individual school. NWU is currently scheduled to open its football season Sept. 5 at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. A Sept. 12 home game against Augsburg University has already been cancelled.

