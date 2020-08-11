American Rivers Conference moving football, volleyball, soccer seasons to spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Rivers Conference held out as long as it could.

The nine-school NCAA Division III conference, which includes Nebraska Wesleyan, announced Tuesday through its Presidents Council that it would postpone the fall sports of football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball until the spring semester.

The ARC was the last of 44 Division III conferences nationally to call off fall sports after the NCAA Board of Governors put in new COVID-19 mandates last week which would make it difficult for small schools with limited athletic budgets to move forward. Conference fall competition will continue in men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf and women’s tennis.

“We are extremely disappointed that our football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer teams will not compete this fall,” NWU President Darrin Good said in a statement. “Nebraska Wesleyan — along with the other eight American Rivers Conference schools — have worked tirelessly for the past several months to plan and implement the necessary protocols that would create a safe environment for our fall sports’ student-athletes, and we were confident in our protocols.”