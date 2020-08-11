American Rivers Conference moving football, volleyball, soccer seasons to spring

The American Rivers Conference held out as long as it could.
The nine-school NCAA Division III conference, which includes Nebraska Wesleyan, announced Tuesday through its Presidents Council that it would postpone the fall sports of football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball until the spring semester.
The ARC was the last of 44 Division III conferences nationally to call off fall sports after the NCAA Board of Governors put in new COVID-19 mandates last week which would make it difficult for small schools with limited athletic budgets to move forward. Conference fall competition will continue in men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf and women’s tennis.
“We are extremely disappointed that our football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer teams will not compete this fall,” NWU President Darrin Good said in a statement. “Nebraska Wesleyan — along with the other eight American Rivers Conference schools — have worked tirelessly for the past several months to plan and implement the necessary protocols that would create a safe environment for our fall sports’ student-athletes, and we were confident in our protocols.”
The new mandates in the "Resocialization of Collegiate Sport” plan called for COVID-19 testing frequently with small windows for results in several sports. Previous NCAA guidelines were merely recommendations and allowed schools to use guidelines from local and state health departments.
"We literally invested thousands of hours among the staff at our nine American Rivers Conference schools to create processes and protocols that would have enabled us to conduct fall sports with low risk of COVID-19 transmission,” Good said. “Ultimately, the NCAA’s mandates — which were originally offered as guidance — are not tenable for nine ARC schools to implement, particularly the requirement to test frequently with a short window for test results for all of our fall athletes.
“Athletics is an essential part of our culture (at Nebraska Wesleyan) and we are fully committed to giving that experience to them in the spring semester.”
Now the focus will move to winter sports, and decisions about men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and wrestling will be made in the coming weeks.
