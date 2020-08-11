American Rivers Conference ends holdout, moves fall seasons to spring

The NWU players were scheduled to report Wednesday for the start of preseason fall camp, a process that will still occur.

"Most of the guys are already here," Keller said. "Now the focus is getting them settled in the next few days and making sure they get off to a good start academically when classes begin."

Keller said the weight room at the Weary Center was full of football players working out Tuesday afternoon, even after the news earlier in the day of the fall season being called off.

"It was great seeing our guys in there working and still doing the right things like wearing masks and social distancing," Keller said.

Keller has no idea what a spring football season will look like. His guess is it will be five games or less because that's the limit the NCAA has put on to insure the players can keep an extra year of eligibility to make up for the lost season.

Now the focus will move to winter sports, and decisions about men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track, and wrestling will be made in the coming weeks.

