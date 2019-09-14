Fall classes had yet to begin at the University of Kansas, and Lincoln Southwest graduate Jakob Ahlschwede was already preparing for the biggest test of his collegiate career — making the Jayhawks' football roster.
It had been nearly two years since Ahlschwede stepped on a football field, let alone taken a snap, after quarterbacking the Silver Hawks in his senior year in 2017.
Kansas had the sports management major Ahlschwede wanted to pursue, but he had something much bigger in mind.
“I was just always thinking about, 'You know what? It would be fun to try out,' I've always missed football,” Ahlschwede said. “So I figured out when tryouts were and everything like that.”
It was nearly a monthlong process for Ahlschwede's dream, with a meeting three weeks before the tryout and then another week waiting for the results.
But the results were just what he wished for — he made the Jayhawks' roster.
“My name was on the list,” Ahlschwede said. “I was so ecstatic — I was trying to keep the tears back, but it was a really exciting day.”
Then reality set in.
Ahlschwede was on the Jayhawks' roster under new head coach Les Miles, who has guided Kansas to a 2-1 start this season after the Jayhawks knccked off Boston College 48-21 on the road Friday.
“It's a big change, obviously,” Ahlschwede said. “I mean … it's the guy. … Les Miles. You have to learn from the best, and he is one of the best to ever do it.”
Ahlschwede has pushed aside the feelings of pressure and excitement for now. He's a walk-on fourth-string quarterback at the moment. But that does not mean he is taking his status lightly.
“I feel less pressure, but I could also say I feel more pressure, because I am way behind on the playbook," Ahlschwede said. “I really just try to help the other guys ahead of me get better. I'll run routes for them, give them wrist band plays for them; I'm the guy right now helping the guys ahead to get to where we need to be and win a few more games than we have in the past.”
And for Ahlschwede, coming Sept. 21 he'll be on the Kansas sidelines in uniform for the first time as the Jayhawks host West Virginia.