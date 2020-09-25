After rough start, Doane defense has dominated in the past six quarters of play

After the first half against Concordia in the college football season opener two weeks ago, it looked like it could be a long season for the Doane defense.
The Tigers gave up 273 yards of total offense in those two quarters, 176 of which came on the ground. Those numbers added up to a 24-7 deficit at intermission, which ended up being the final score.
The past six quarters present a different picture for the Tigers' defensive squad, a promising one heading into the first road game of the season at Hastings on Saturday.
Since the first half against Concordia, Doane has surrendered just six points. Coach Chris Bessler's Tigers not only shut out Concordia in the second half, they also allowed only 101 yards of offense after intermission.
In Doane’s 13-6 home win over Briar Cliff this past Saturday, the only blemish defensively for the Tigers was a 13-play, 97-yard scoring drive in the third quarter. Other than that, the Chargers put up 252 total yards and a meager 105 on the ground.
“We made a few adjustments at half against Concordia and coach Bessler got after us a little,” said senior defensive lineman Riley Homolka, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound former first-team Super-Stater from Wilber-Clatonia who had 10 tackles in the win over Briar Cliff.
“We got the first-game jitters, and that can happen to the best of us,” added Homolka, an all-Great Plains Athletic Conference selection a year ago. “We fixed it at half, then we carried it over to Briar Cliff. We just played better, we were more physical and more demanding in practice last week.”
Doane’s improved play defensively has come at all three levels. Linebacker Riley Heithoff, a 6-foot, 185-pound linebacker from Raymond Central, has had 10 tackles in each of the first two games, including two for losses.
Safety Cooper Bates, a 6-foot, 185-pound junior from Wilber-Clatonia, has been just as effective in the secondary with 19 tackles (three for losses) and four pass breakups/deflections in two games.
Playing two heavy-run teams to start the season can be challenging for a defensive back as to when to crash forward to stop the run and when to lay back and still defend the pass.
“As a safety, we have to play the run, too, while making sure we don’t get lulled to sleep,” Bates said. “That’s what a lot of teams in our conference do, they’ll run it over and over, and then air it out and try to hit the big play.”
Doane missed nine days of practice during the preseason because of a COVID-19 shutdown of all sports and extracurricular activities for a time last month. Bessler said the Tigers are just beginning to make up for that lost time.
“More practice; I think that’s why we’ve gotten better,” Bessler said. “We’ve been focused a lot more on just fundamentals, playing hard defensively and running to the ball. We’ve picked up the tempo.
“We had a couple mistakes against Briar Cliff that we need to fix, but we had a lot of mistakes against Concordia.”
Doane will be facing a Hastings offense that has shown balance between the run and pass and big-play ability at wide receiver. Running back Tyree Nesmith is averaging 90 yards per game rushing for the Broncos (1-1), while quarterback Jesse Ulrich threw for 245 yards and a touchdown in a 34-28 overtime loss at Concordia last Saturday.
Wide receiver Keiotey Stenhouse caught six passes for 125 yards and a TD against the Bulldogs.
“Their offense looks a lot better than it was last year,” Heithoff said of Hastings. “Their line is pretty big, they’re pretty fast and they have good skilled position wide receivers. It’ll come down to who’s more physical. I think we can pull it off.”
Concordia takes down Doane in GPAC opener
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!