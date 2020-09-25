After rough start, Doane defense has dominated in the past six quarters of play

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the first half against Concordia in the college football season opener two weeks ago, it looked like it could be a long season for the Doane defense.

The Tigers gave up 273 yards of total offense in those two quarters, 176 of which came on the ground. Those numbers added up to a 24-7 deficit at intermission, which ended up being the final score.

The past six quarters present a different picture for the Tigers' defensive squad, a promising one heading into the first road game of the season at Hastings on Saturday.

Since the first half against Concordia, Doane has surrendered just six points. Coach Chris Bessler's Tigers not only shut out Concordia in the second half, they also allowed only 101 yards of offense after intermission.

In Doane’s 13-6 home win over Briar Cliff this past Saturday, the only blemish defensively for the Tigers was a 13-play, 97-yard scoring drive in the third quarter. Other than that, the Chargers put up 252 total yards and a meager 105 on the ground.

“We made a few adjustments at half against Concordia and coach Bessler got after us a little,” said senior defensive lineman Riley Homolka, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound former first-team Super-Stater from Wilber-Clatonia who had 10 tackles in the win over Briar Cliff.