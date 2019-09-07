SEWARD — A 41-point loss in the season-opener is now a distant memory for the Doane football team.
The Tigers scored 10 unanswered fourth-quarter points to claim a 17-10 road win over Great Plains Athletic Conference rival Concordia before an overflow crowd of 1,750 at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday night.
“This was better than the alternative,” said Doane coach Chris Bessler, whose 1-1 Tigers lost 48-7 in the home opener to Ottawa University-Arizona on Aug. 30. “Our guys played hard and we made the right plays in the second half.”
Quarterback Drake Davidson, a junior transfer from Lincoln University, bounced back from a tough opener to complete 18 of 29 passes for 227 yards. The passing yardage was essential as Concordia’s defense held Doane to 55 yards rushing.
“Drake didn’t have much time to do anything (against Ottawa) and he got beat up,” Bessler said after Doane’s 13th win over Concordia in the last 14 meetings. “We made great strides on offense this week. I felt like we had rhythm offensively most of the night.”
After being frustrated by a number of promising drives that came up empty and trailing 10-7 in the second half, Doane finally broke through after a low Levi Sudbeck punt hit a Concordia player running down field and the Tigers’ Seth Solano recovered at the Bulldog 19.
Seven plays later, Doane’s Kyle Jensen scored on a 2-yard run for a Tiger 14-10 lead with 9:28 left. The Tigers’ defense got a three-and-out, then a 32-yard run by Jamaine Derogene put Bryce Cooney in position for a 33-yard field goal to produce the final score with 5:50 left in the game.
Doane’s defense held the Bulldogs to no first downs in the final period.
“I was pleased with the defense in the second half,” Bessler said. “We gave up some things in the passing game in the first half, but I felt like we locked down better after halftime.”
Concordia led 10-7 at halftime after Kemp found Korrell Koehlmoos for a 26-yard TD pass, capping a 68-yard, six-play drive after Bulldog linebacker Lane Napier recovered a fumble to stop a Doane march.
The Bulldogs struck first on a 28-yard field goal by freshman Jordan Spilinek with 4:54 left in the opening period. On its next possession, Doane went in front when Davidson hit Izaiah Celestine over the middle for a 49-yard TD strike.
Celestine finished with six catches for 139 yards.
The Bulldogs missed a chance to add to the halftime lead after a 39-yard field goal sailed wide as time expired.
Neither team had success running the ball in the first half, combining for just 23 yards. Both quarterbacks, however, were sharp as Davidson was 14-of-18 for 144 yards and Kemp completed 14 of 17 passes for 162.
Kemp finished 24-of-35 for 262 yards with Art Anderson grabbing nine of those passes for 100 yards. The Bulldogs, however, had just 25 yards on the ground.
Both teams had scoring opportunities go awry in the third quarter. Concordia’s Johnny Johnson recovered a Doane fumble at the Bulldog 14, then Concordia got as close as the Doane 18 after a 38-yard pass from Kemp to Koehlmoos, but the Tigers blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt.
Doane missed a 52-yard field goal try on its next possession. Concordia went from its 35 to the Doane 19 when it got the ball, but a pass on a fake field goal attempt went incomplete.
“I’m disappointed that we only scored 10 points after getting into the red zone so many times,” Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said. “We’ve improved a lot. (The Bulldogs were 3-7 last year). It just isn’t showing up on the scoreboard yet.”
The start of the game was delayed by 36 minutes because of lightning in the area just as the teams took the field for the opening kickoff.