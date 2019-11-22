The Concordia women finished 12th on Friday at the NAIA cross country national championships in Vancouver, Washington, the team's best national finish since placing sixth in 2005.
The Bulldogs, who had 395 points, were led by freshman and GPAC runner-up Kylahn Heritage, who finished in 33rd place in 18 minutes, 42.4 seconds.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
She just missed gaining All-America status (top 30). Alyssa Fye was 94th for the Bulldogs, and Rebekah Hinrichs 101st.