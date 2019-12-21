Wisconsin-River Falls sizzles in second half to trip up Nebraska Wesleyan men
Wisconsin-River Falls sizzles in second half to trip up Nebraska Wesleyan men

  Updated
Wisconsin-River Falls shot 64% from the field in the second half and knocked off Nebraska Wesleyan 84-82 in men's basketball Saturday in River Falls, Wisconsin.

The Falcons (6-3) outscored the Prairie Wolves 47-42 in the second half.

Wisconsin-River Falls made 18 of 30 three-pointers to finish with a higher percentage from beyond the arc (60%) than on two-pointers (48%).

No.  8 Nebraska-Wesleyan (10-2) lost despite a huge game from Nate Schimonitz, who was 16-for-26 from the field for 39 points. Nate Bahe had 14 points and Clay Reimers 10 points and nine rebounds.

Noah Hanson scored 23 points for UW-River Falls.

