Wesleyan men avenge loss to Duhawks

The last time Nebraska Wesleyan lost a game in the American Rivers Conference was last January at Loras.

The No. 8 Prairie Wolves avenged that loss Saturday in Dubuque, Iowa, with a 99-85 victory in a matchup of the ARC's top two teams.

NWU (11-2 overall, 4-0 ARC) was led by Nate Schimonitz's 32 points on 13-of-18 shooting. The Prairie Wolves shot 58% overall (40-69) with five players scoring in double figures.

Dylan Dirks and Clay Reimers each added 16 points, while Jack Hiller poured in 13 and Connor Riekenberg had 12. Nine of Riekenberg's 12 points came from beyond the arc with a 3-for-4 performance.

Schimonitz also added a team-high five assists.

The Prairie Wolves led the entire way, including by 20 points at one point in the first half. The Duhawks (10-3, 3-1) whittled away at the deficit, then cut the NWU lead to five with the first eight points in the second half. Wesleyan then scored nine of the next 11 to regain a double-digit lead.

