'Voice of the Prairie Wolves' Janda retiring

Longtime Lincoln broadcaster Dick Janda, who spent 11 years as the "Voice of the Prairie Wolves," calling Nebraska Wesleyan football and basketball games, is retiring.

Janda, who also could be heard on Lincoln high school sports broadcasts, called more than 100 NWU football games and nearly 300 Prairie Wolves basketball games on radio for KFOR. He also did play-by-play broadcasts of NWU volleyball and women’s basketball on the internet during video webcasts.

Janda called Nebraska Wesleyan's victory in the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball national championship game.

Janda said in a statement that "broadcasting NWU’s national championship run in 2018 and the title game is the most exciting thing I’ve done in my radio-TV career.”

Janda got his start at NWU in the late 1970s as the school's sports information director before moving on to a career on local Lincoln TV and radio stations.

In 2017, Janda was inducted into the NWU Athletic Hall of Fame, receiving the Spirit of the Plainsman award.

“NWU athletics is sports in its purest form, played strictly for the love of the game and there is special satisfaction in describing that type of competition,” Janda said in a statement.

