State college men's athlete of year: How Schimonitz's late decision led to an unforgettable career at NWU

Kansas was waiting for him, and he was ready for a chance to narrow his focus.
Just because you can play a sport in college doesn't mean you have to. Sometimes the idea of cutting ties is attractive to a high school student-athlete who grows up in a constant stream of practices, weights and an occasional game.
But then he wouldn't have a national title ring.
Nate Schimonitz doesn't remember the exact moment his mind changed. Maybe there wasn't one defining "light bulb" moment. Maybe the turn of the calendar provided clarity. Maybe he realized he was playing the best basketball of his career — and having fun doing it — as he earned first-team Super-State honors at Creighton Prep in 2016.
"I was playing a lot more, and I just thought it was something that I wasn't going to be able to give up in a month or two when March comes," said Schimonitz, the Journal Star's 2020 state college men's athlete of the year.
Earlier in his senior season in high school, Schimonitz told Andy King, an assistant at Creighton Prep, to inform interested suitors that he was going to attend Kansas as a student. No more hoops.
Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball coach Dale Wellman was an active recruiter of Schimonitz during his junior year, slipping into several Junior Jays games to observe the 6-foot-2 guard, whose aggressiveness on drives to the hoop and sharp eye for teammates shined.
He recalls thinking Schimonitz would be a "perfect complement" to the Prairie Wolves. So when King called to tell him Schimonitz was, in fact, interested in playing in college, Wellman didn't hesitate picking up the phone.
"I immediately reached out and talked to him (Schimonitz), and we got him on campus late and got him to apply," Wellman said.
Schimonitz took it from there. He started all four seasons for the Prairie Wolves, evolving from an extra scoring option as a freshman — he still averaged 19 points a game — to a premier player and perhaps the best Division III player in the nation, if you ask his coach.
This past season, Schimonitz averaged 25.4 points and dished out more than five assists per game for a team that finished 25-4 and won both the regular-season and tournament American Rivers Conference titles. For his trouble, he earned first-team All-America status, ARC MVP and several other accolades.
He eclipsed 30 points in a game eight times, including a 39-point outburst against UW-River Falls on Dec. 21, where he shot 16-of-26 from the field.
"He's been the perfect player for me on and off the court for the past four years," Wellman said. "He's won a lot of awards and all of them are unbelievably deserving because he's made himself — he was really good when he came here — but he made himself into the player he is today, and he's just been a terrific, terrific player for us."
Schimonitz played in 102 college basketball games. He has plenty of memorable experiences on and off the court to draw from.
He will likely always remember driving to his right in the final seconds of a Sweet 16 game against Wisconsin-Platteville in 2018. With a season on the line, the sophomore Schimonitz drove hard to his dominant hand side, planted at the square and lifted a baseline fadeaway off the glass and into a sea of nylon with 3.1 seconds remaining to lift the Prairie Wolves over the Pioneers. Wesleyan went on to win the title that season.
"It was a back-and-forth game. It was crazy, and to be able to win it after that shot makes it that much better," Schimonitz said.
"It was extremely important (to win the title). We thought, 'Oh, we'll be able to do this again,' but what you don't realize when you are playing is how hard it is to actually win a championship."
Wellman couldn't single out one offseason when Schimonitz made the greatest leap in his game. In short, Wellman says, he returned to the team drastically better than the previous time the Wolves convened.
But the transition from freshman to sophomore was compelling in the sense that Schimonitz committed to adding a reliable long-range shot to his toolbox. He shot a modest 33% from long-range as a freshman, but rattled off 38% in the following two years and 37% as a senior.
"I think that summer he really made an effort to work on shooting behind the arc, work on three-pointers, getting used to that college line," Wellman said.
Schimonitz scored his 2,000th point in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Snyder Arena on March 7. At the time, Schimonitz says, the rare feat was overshadowed by the lopsided deficit the Prairie Wolves found themselves in — Washington beat NWU 79-59 — and by the fact it was unclear if he'd even play.
The crafty guard aggravated his hamstring a couple of weeks earlier on a drive to the basket, a move he concocted numerous times over the span of his career.
But this time, something was wrong. Schimonitz knew the diagnosis the moment he hit the floor, having suffered from an injury to his other hamstring the year before.
The timing was bleak, given that the Prairie Wolves were set to open the postseason in less than 10 days.
"It was definitely the most frustrating couple weeks of my college career," he said.
Even so, Schimonitz is grateful for the time he spent with the program. He was the leader of likely the best class in NWU men's basketball history. He proved to everyone, including himself, he could play at the next level, too. And he has friends for a lifetime.
A good thing he changed his mind, huh?
"I don’t think I could have imagined," Schimonitz said. "I have had so many great experiences ... What we were able to accomplish as a class, and with the class above us, was definitely miles above anything I could have dreamed of."
