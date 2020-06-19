State college men's athlete of year: How Schimonitz's late decision led to an unforgettable career at NWU

Schimonitz played in 102 college basketball games. He has plenty of memorable experiences on and off the court to draw from.

He will likely always remember driving to his right in the final seconds of a Sweet 16 game against Wisconsin-Platteville in 2018. With a season on the line, the sophomore Schimonitz drove hard to his dominant hand side, planted at the square and lifted a baseline fadeaway off the glass and into a sea of nylon with 3.1 seconds remaining to lift the Prairie Wolves over the Pioneers. Wesleyan went on to win the title that season.

"It was a back-and-forth game. It was crazy, and to be able to win it after that shot makes it that much better," Schimonitz said.

"It was extremely important (to win the title). We thought, 'Oh, we'll be able to do this again,' but what you don't realize when you are playing is how hard it is to actually win a championship."

Wellman couldn't single out one offseason when Schimonitz made the greatest leap in his game. In short, Wellman says, he returned to the team drastically better than the previous time the Wolves convened.