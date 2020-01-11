State college hoops roundup: McDermott earns 500th career win; Omaha falls on the road

Mitch Ballock scored 19 points and went 5-of-9 from three-point range, and Ty-Shon Alexander added 18 points lifting Creighton to a 77-65 victory over Xavier at Cintas Center on Saturday in Cincinnati, giving Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott his 500th career victory as a head coach.
Creighton (13-4, 2-2 Big East), which made only three three-point shots in Tuesday's loss to Villanova, its fewest since 2017, hit 9-of-23 attempts on Saturday.
Naji Marshall led Xavier with 21 points and Paul Scruggs scored 19 as the Musketeers suffered their second straight Big East loss at home.
The Bluejays became only the second team to beat Xavier four times in Cintas Center, joining Villanova. Creighton is one of only nine teams to beat the Musketeers multiple times there.
Both teams started cold from the perimeter. Xavier made just one of its first 15 three-point attempts and finished the first half 2-of-17. Creighton made 4-of-12 attempts in the first half, three by Ballock.
The Bluejays extended their five-point halftime lead to 11 points with 16:26 left. Xavier (12-5, 1-3) cut the deficit to three points on Marshall's three-pointer with 8:20 remaining, but poor perimeter shooting prevented a Musketeers comeback. Xavier shot 5-of-26 from behind the arc (19%).
Marcus Zegarowski, who came into the game leading Creighton in scoring at 17.4 points per game, third best in the Big East, was held in check for the most part with 11 points.
South Dakota 91, Omaha 81: Stanley Umude tied his season high with 27 points as South Dakota defeated Omaha in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Tyler Hagedorn had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists for South Dakota (11-7, 2-2 Summit League). Tyler Peterson added 14 points. Cody Kelley had 12 points for the hosts.
South Dakota entered halftime trailing narrowly, 45-43, but the Coyotes pulled away in the second half for the victory. The Coyotes' 48 points in the second half were a season best for the team.
KJ Robinson had 20 points for the Mavericks (10-9, 3-1), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Wanjang Tut added 13 points. JT Gibson had 12 points.