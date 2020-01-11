State college hoops roundup: McDermott earns 500th career win; Omaha falls on the road

Mitch Ballock scored 19 points and went 5-of-9 from three-point range, and Ty-Shon Alexander added 18 points lifting Creighton to a 77-65 victory over Xavier at Cintas Center on Saturday in Cincinnati, giving Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott his 500th career victory as a head coach.

Creighton (13-4, 2-2 Big East), which made only three three-point shots in Tuesday's loss to Villanova, its fewest since 2017, hit 9-of-23 attempts on Saturday.

Naji Marshall led Xavier with 21 points and Paul Scruggs scored 19 as the Musketeers suffered their second straight Big East loss at home.

The Bluejays became only the second team to beat Xavier four times in Cintas Center, joining Villanova. Creighton is one of only nine teams to beat the Musketeers multiple times there.

Both teams started cold from the perimeter. Xavier made just one of its first 15 three-point attempts and finished the first half 2-of-17. Creighton made 4-of-12 attempts in the first half, three by Ballock.

The Bluejays extended their five-point halftime lead to 11 points with 16:26 left. Xavier (12-5, 1-3) cut the deficit to three points on Marshall's three-pointer with 8:20 remaining, but poor perimeter shooting prevented a Musketeers comeback. Xavier shot 5-of-26 from behind the arc (19%).