State college hoops glance: Creighton upends No. 8 Villanova in Philadelphia

Creighton did what no other Big East team has been able to do in nearly two years — beat Villanova on its home court.

Denzel Mahoney had 21 points and Mitch Ballock had nine of his 15 points in the second half to help Creighton top the No. 8 Wildcats 76-61 on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Ty-Shon Alexander added 16 points and Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 for the Bluejays (17-5, 6-3 Big East), who have won four in a row and avenged a 64-59 home defeat to the Wildcats on Jan. 7.

It was Villanova’s first home loss in the Big East since St. John’s defeated the Wildcats on Feb. 7, 2018, snapping a 16-game home conference winning streak.

“I’m really proud of my team,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “There’s nobody we respect more than Villanova. It’s a heck of a win for our program because of how good Villanova is.”

Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore each had 18 points for Villanova (17-4, 7-2), which had won seven in a row.

Villanova trailed by as many as 17 points in the opening half and slowly cut into Creighton’s 12-point halftime lead. The Wildcats got within three, 46-43, on Moore’s three-pointer with 12:06 to play and again on Gillespie’s layup with 10:22 left that made it 51-48.