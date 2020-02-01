State college hoops glance: Creighton upends No. 8 Villanova in Philadelphia

Creighton did what no other Big East team has been able to do in nearly two years — beat Villanova on its home court.
Denzel Mahoney had 21 points and Mitch Ballock had nine of his 15 points in the second half to help Creighton top the No. 8 Wildcats 76-61 on Saturday in Philadelphia.
Ty-Shon Alexander added 16 points and Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 for the Bluejays (17-5, 6-3 Big East), who have won four in a row and avenged a 64-59 home defeat to the Wildcats on Jan. 7.
It was Villanova’s first home loss in the Big East since St. John’s defeated the Wildcats on Feb. 7, 2018, snapping a 16-game home conference winning streak.
“I’m really proud of my team,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “There’s nobody we respect more than Villanova. It’s a heck of a win for our program because of how good Villanova is.”
Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore each had 18 points for Villanova (17-4, 7-2), which had won seven in a row.
Villanova trailed by as many as 17 points in the opening half and slowly cut into Creighton’s 12-point halftime lead. The Wildcats got within three, 46-43, on Moore’s three-pointer with 12:06 to play and again on Gillespie’s layup with 10:22 left that made it 51-48.
But the Wildcats wouldn’t get any closer.
“Our guys locked in and got to some shooters,” McDermott said. “We’ve made some good strides defensively. If you’re going to win on the road in this league, your defense is going to have to travel.”
WOMEN
Concordia 69, Dakota Wesleyan 67: Grace Barry sank two free throws with 2 seconds left as No. 3 Concordia escaped with a win over No. 12 Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota.
The Bulldogs, won remained a game back of Hastings in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings, were nearly done in by Dakota Wesleyan's dominance of the third quarter, when the Tigers held a 27-12 scoring advantage to lead 52-45. Concordia turned the tables in the final 10 minutes, though, outscoring the hosts 24-15. The Bulldogs tied it at 58-58 on MacKenzie Helman's three-pointer with 6:13 to play.
Barry had a team-high 18 points for Concordia (22-2, 15-1 GPAC), which shot just 33% from the field. Philly Lammers added 16 points.
Jessica Mieras led all scorers with 21 points for Dakota Wesleyan (16-8, 9-7).
Hastings 82, Northwestern 71: No. 2 Hastings (24-0, 16-0 GPAC) pulled away in the second half to beat No. 17 Northwestern (7-9, 12-9) in Hastings.
Hastings guard Shandra Farmer scored 30 points in just less than 32 minutes in a scoring duel with Northwestern's Sammy Blum, who scored 27 in about the same amount of time.
Hastings trailed 40-39 at halftime but led 60-54 when the fourth quarter rolled around.
Sophia Pankratz had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos.