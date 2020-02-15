State college hoops glance: Creighton overwhelms DePaul; NWU dominates at home

Ty-Shon Alexander matched his season high with 24 points in one of his best all-around games, and No. 23 Creighton blew out DePaul 93-64 on Saturday night in Omaha.

Creighton (20-6, 9-4 Big East) won its 12th straight in the series and has beaten DePaul in 15 of 16 meetings since joining the Big East. All but one of those Creighton wins have been by double digits.

The Bluejays are 7-1 in their last eight games and reached 20 wins for the 20th time in 22 years.

The Blue Demons (13-12, 1-11) lost their seventh straight, a skid that started with Creighton's 83-68 win in Chicago last month.

Alexander had eight assists, five of the Bluejays' school record-tying 18 steals and a blocked shot. His work helped the Bluejays dominate in transition. They had seven dunks and led by as many as 37 points.

Mitch Ballock made four of the Bluejays' season-high 14 three-pointers and finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Damien Jefferson had 12 points and six rebounds.

Nebraska Wesleyan 91, Central 70: Clay Reimers collected a double-double with 22 and 12 rebounds as the Prairie Wolves ran past Central 91-70 on Saturday at Snyder Arena.