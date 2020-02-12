State college hoops glance: Creighton knocks off another top-10 team on road

Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney all scored 18 points and No. 23 Creighton posted its second road win over a Top-10 team this month with an 87-82 decision over No. 10 Seton Hall on Wednesday night in Newark, New Jersey.
Christian Bishop added 11 points as the Bluejays (19-6, 8-4 Big East) won for the sixth time in seven games, including a win at No. 8 Villanova at the start of the month.
Quincy McKnight had 20 points to lead Seton Hall (18-6, 10-2), which lost for the second time in 14 games. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Romaro Gill added 13 points apiece for the Pirates.
The key to Creighton's win was the defensive job it did on preseason All-American Myles Powell. The senior guard finished with 12 points on 3-of-16 shooting from the field, including 1-of-11 from long range. The made three was in the final seconds.
You have free articles remaining.
Trailing 66-62 with 7:53 to play, Mahoney hit two free throws and a three-pointer in an 11-2 run that gave Creighton a 73-68 lead.
Oral Roberts 81, Omaha 78, OT: Kevin Obanor scored 24 points with a career-high 15 rebounds and Oral Roberts beat Omaha in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Deondre Burns made a pair of foul shots with 25 seconds left in the extra session for the 81-78 lead. JT Gibson missed a three-point tying attempt with eight seconds left and the Golden Eagles held on. Oral Roberts (13-12, 6-6 Summit League) never trailed in overtime.
Burns tied it at 69 with 28 seconds left in regulation. Each team turned it over on their final possession before overtime. Burns scored 18 and Emmanuel Nzekwesi 13. Oral Roberts ended a two-game losing streak.
Matt Pile scored 16 with nine rebounds for Omaha (12-14, 5-6).