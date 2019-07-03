Drew Olson likes to pull from many coaching influences.
Some are in the family circle. His father, Rich, was a longtime successful high school coach in this state, and he likes to bounce ideas off of brother Jarrod, who is coaching at Division II California Baptist.
But Olson turns to those he has never met, as well.
He looks to Gregg Popovich, and how he built the San Antonio Spurs' culture. He gravitates to the way the Golden State Warriors play under Steve Kerr.
Then there is Geno Auriemma.
"That's the program that we're trying to emulate and get to," Olson said, referring to the juggernaut Auriemma has created with the Connecticut women's basketball program. "I know we're not even close to where UConn is at with all of their championships, but that's what we strive to be."
In 13 years, Olson has created and maintained his own juggernaut here in Nebraska, turning Concordia into an NAIA women's basketball power. The Bulldogs reached the highest point this past season, capturing their first NAIA Division II national championship in Sioux City, Iowa.
After guiding Concordia's dominating run, Olson is the 2019 Journal Star state college coach of the year. He also received the honor in 2015.
The Bulldogs entered 2018-19 needing to replace three starters. Still, they went 35-3, swept the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championships, and navigated their way through the NAIA Tournament. The exclamation point was a 67-59 win against Southeastern Florida in the national final.
A year earlier, Concordia enjoyed similar success, finishing 36-2. Defeat No. 2, however, came in the national championship game, and it left a disappointing taste. Concordia made a final four appearance in 2017 and nationals finals appearance in 2015, as well.
But led by All-American Philly Lammers and fellow veteran Quinn Wragge, Concordia made sure the confetti fell in its favor in Sioux City in 2019. Taylor Cockerill, a role player off the bench as a freshman, emerged as a major contributor, too.
"The players that had returned from that past season (2017-18), they felt that pressure, but at the same time, that's what fueled their fire throughout the season," Olson said. "Our theme was 'focus and finish,' and I think because of that past year, they were really able to dial in and be focused on what they wanted to accomplish and not really worry about the pressure."
The new players brought a fresh look and a different level of toughness. That included Lincoln East graduate Grace Barry, who transferred from Nebraska-Kearney and earned the keys to the point guard position and flourished. The junior was named the most valuable player at the NAIA Tournament.
The players bought into the culture set by Olson and Concordia, and more importantly, the expectations. More than three months removed from that national title run, Olson reflected on how close the players were to each other.
"It was a really, really fun group to see interact," he said. "They pushed each other a ton in the weight room, in practices. It was physical and they were battling each other. When practice was over, they would go on being incredible friends and never held anything against each other. They loved being around each other and they loved competing with each other."
Concordia had success prior to Olson's arrival in 2006. The foundation and tradition were there, so it was in Olson's hands to take it to another level, which he has.
Concordia has reached the NAIA Tournament 12 times in 13 years and has won the ultra-competitive GPAC five times. The Bulldogs' record over the previous three seasons is an incredible 105-8.
So how have the Bulldogs been able to maintain a high level of success?
"We have an amazing culture here that kids want to be a part of, and it's not for everybody," Olson said. "It's a lot of commitment, it's a lot of sacrifice that we ask of our kids. But it's a culture that kids are attracted to, and so now it's up to us (the coaches) to find the really talented kids that fit our system and fit those values.
"Why we have been able to maintain (that success) is because of those players."
Olson also credits assistant coach Tae'lor Purdy-Korell, who completed her fourth season at Concordia.
"Tae'lor, to me, is the best in the country," Olson said. "She does a really good job of balancing me and kind of being a different voice to our players, but at the same time, being supportive and having the same values. I just think she is a huge part of why we are this successful."
There were 15 players on the Concordia varsity roster last season, each directly tied to the Bulldogs' national title run. But Olson says it goes beyond the current players. On multiple occasions, including moments after the national title victory, Olson has pointed to former players.
Because those ex-players set and maintained the foundation, Concordia was able to get over the hump in 2019. Yet, the Bulldogs are not content with one crown.
Auriemma wasn't satisfied after one national title at UConn. Olson and the Bulldogs remain hungry, too.
"I didn't really know what I would feel once we did accomplish the goal," Olson said. "But there is that sense of after the game was over — it was kind of weird — it felt like that was just another game, yet at the same time in the grand scheme of things it was a huge game. But then you start to settle in and think, "All right, now that's done, what's next?' And, 'Let's go accomplish it again,' and that's what we're fighting for now in the summer.
"(We're) working very, very hard to hopefully accomplish it next year, and working very, very hard with recruiting to bring in the right kids."