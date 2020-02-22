State college basketball: Concordia women win GPAC title with victory

Concordia, unable to pull away because of Jamestown's 44% three-point shooting, still picked up a road win and earned the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season title.
The Bulldogs won 76-66 in Jamestown, North Dakota, to finish the regular season at 28-2 overall and 21-1 in GPAC play. Hastings, also a winner Saturday, finished one game back. Concordia and Hastings split their games this season, each winning at home.
Concordia had all five scorers in double figures, led by Philly Lammers with 18 points. Grace Barry added 17 points, Colby Duvel 14, Mackenzie Koepke 12 and Riley Sibbel 10. Starters scored all but five points. Concordia sank 25 free throws — Duvel had 10 — to 13 for Jamestown.
No. 2 Concordia, which led 39-34 at halftime, didn't shoot well from the field — 35.5% — but took 18 more shots than the more-accurate Jimmies, who hit just under 48% of their shots.
Concordia will host Midland in the first round of the GPAC Tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Hastings women 80, Dakota Wesleyan 52: Hastings (28-2, 20-2 GPAC) took care of business at home but didn't get the big upset it was hoping for in the Concordia-Jamestown game and finished second in the GPAC, one game behind the Bulldogs.
No. 4 Hastings dominated the boards, 46-33, and forced 18 turnovers.
Emma Grenfell had 15 points and three steals, and Shandra Farmer and Sophia Pankratz each scored 13 points for the Broncos. Farmer added eight rebounds and seven assists.
Hastings, as a No. 2 seed in the GPAC tourney, will host Jamestown at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Omaha men 93, Western Illinois 86: Marlon Ruffin had a season-high 30 points to lift Omaha to a win in Macomb, Illinois, for its third victory in a week.
Ruffin was outdueled by the Leathernecks' Kobe Webster, who had 40 points, also a season high and a Western Illinois single-game record as a Division I team.
JT Gibson had 19 points for Omaha (15-14, 8-6 Summit League). KJ Robinson added 18 points. The 93 points were a season best.
Anthony Jones had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Leathernecks (5-19, 2-12), who have dropped nine straight. Zion Young added 11 points. Kyle Arrington had 10 rebounds.
Omaha faces North Dakota at home on Wednesday.