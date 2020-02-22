State college basketball: Concordia women win GPAC title with victory

Concordia, unable to pull away because of Jamestown's 44% three-point shooting, still picked up a road win and earned the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season title.

The Bulldogs won 76-66 in Jamestown, North Dakota, to finish the regular season at 28-2 overall and 21-1 in GPAC play. Hastings, also a winner Saturday, finished one game back. Concordia and Hastings split their games this season, each winning at home.

Concordia had all five scorers in double figures, led by Philly Lammers with 18 points. Grace Barry added 17 points, Colby Duvel 14, Mackenzie Koepke 12 and Riley Sibbel 10. Starters scored all but five points. Concordia sank 25 free throws — Duvel had 10 — to 13 for Jamestown.

No. 2 Concordia, which led 39-34 at halftime, didn't shoot well from the field — 35.5% — but took 18 more shots than the more-accurate Jimmies, who hit just under 48% of their shots.

Concordia will host Midland in the first round of the GPAC Tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Hastings women 80, Dakota Wesleyan 52: Hastings (28-2, 20-2 GPAC) took care of business at home but didn't get the big upset it was hoping for in the Concordia-Jamestown game and finished second in the GPAC, one game behind the Bulldogs.

