Simpson dominates cold-shooting Nebraska Wesleyan

Simpson sizzled and Nebraska Wesleyan struggled from the field Wednesday in the Storm's 86-59 win over the Prairie Wolves in Indianola, Iowa.

Simpson shot 53.3% from the field and No. 6 Nebraska Wesleyan was held to 30.9%. Simpson bolted to a 35-25 halftime lead, but it got even worse for NWU, which had already clinched the American Rivers Conference regular-season title. Simpson outscored the Prairie Wolves 51-34 in the second half.

Kyle Wagner (25 points), Conor Riordan (23) and Adam Reiter (19) shot a combined 25-for-37 from the field for Simpson (12-12, 6-9 ARC).

Nebraska Wesleyan (21-3, 14-1) was led by Nate Schimonitz with 21 points, but no other player cracked double figures. Jack Hiller (1-for-9 from the field), Cordell Gillingham and Peyton Priest each had seven points.

Simpson outrebounded NWU 41-33 and won despite shooting 14 fewer free throws. Nebraska Wesleyan's cold shooting trumped everything. The Prairie Wolves were just 10-for-31 on two-pointers, 7-for-24 on threes.

Nebraska Wesleyan had its 11-game winning streak snapped as well as its 20-game conference regular-season winning streak. It was the worst margin of defeat for the Prairie Wolves since Jan. 23, 2016 when they lost by 29 points at Briar Cliff.

NWU closes out the regular season at home against Loras on Saturday before the ARC tournament begins Feb. 27.

