Showing they play defense, too, Prairie Wolves shut down Simpson

Surrendering 18 three-pointers like Nebraska Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team did in a two-point loss at Wisconsin-River Falls nearly three weeks ago has a tendency to get your attention.
So did the fact that Simpson entered Wednesday night’s game at Snyder Arena as the top scoring team in the American Rivers Conference (91.5 points per game average) and the best three-point shooting squad.
Defense was a point of emphasis for the NCAA Division III No. 10 Prairie Wolves, and it ended up being the catalyst for their 86-64 win over the Storm.
“That’s a great offensive team and I’m really pleased to get the defensive effort we got from our guys,” said NWU coach Dale Wellman, whose team improved to 12-2 overall and a league-leading 5-0 in American Rivers play.
“That’s one of the things we’ve really worked on lately, especially flying around on the perimeter and getting out on three-point shooters,” Wellman added. “A lot of people talk about our offense, but we also want to make a name for ourselves on the defensive end as well.”
While NWU shot almost 57% from the field, Simpson (7-6, 1-3) managed just 37% shooting (23-of-63) and 33% from beyond the three-point arc (9-of-27). The fact that the Wolves outrebounded the Storm 41-29 added to that effectiveness.
Wesleyan not only used its patented 3-2 zone defense in the half-court, the Prairie Wolves also incorporated a full-court trap that produced a couple of 10-second violations and took Simpson out of its comfort zone setting up its offense.
“It’s not the most aggressive press, but it slows the other team down and I think it threw them off a little bit,” said 6-foot-4 senior guard Nate Schimonitz, who led four Prairie Wolves in double figures with 24 points and eight assists.
“We’ve really focused on trying to take away teams’ best three-point shooters and defensive rebounding," Schimonitz said. "We’ve done well with that the last two games.”
NWU never trailed, scored the game’s first six points and continued to gradually build on that margin the rest of the first half, taking a 39-28 edge into intermission. The Wolves put it away in the first 5 minutes of the second half with 13 unanswered points. A fast-break layup by Nate Bahe made it 52-28 with 15:47 left in the game.
Jack Hiller, whose 6-6 frame was a factor defensively on the perimeter, hit four three-pointers on his way to 16 points. Clay Reimers, a 6-7 senior and Lincoln East graduate, led the NWU inside game with 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. Dylan Dirks, 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, finished with 11 points.
Simpson had just one player finish in double figures. Kyle Wagner netted 10 points.
NWU is in the midst of a three-game homestand, hosting Luther at 4 p.m. Saturday.