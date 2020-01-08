Showing they play defense, too, Prairie Wolves shut down Simpson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wesleyan not only used its patented 3-2 zone defense in the half-court, the Prairie Wolves also incorporated a full-court trap that produced a couple of 10-second violations and took Simpson out of its comfort zone setting up its offense.

“It’s not the most aggressive press, but it slows the other team down and I think it threw them off a little bit,” said 6-foot-4 senior guard Nate Schimonitz, who led four Prairie Wolves in double figures with 24 points and eight assists.

“We’ve really focused on trying to take away teams’ best three-point shooters and defensive rebounding," Schimonitz said. "We’ve done well with that the last two games.”

NWU never trailed, scored the game’s first six points and continued to gradually build on that margin the rest of the first half, taking a 39-28 edge into intermission. The Wolves put it away in the first 5 minutes of the second half with 13 unanswered points. A fast-break layup by Nate Bahe made it 52-28 with 15:47 left in the game.

Jack Hiller, whose 6-6 frame was a factor defensively on the perimeter, hit four three-pointers on his way to 16 points. Clay Reimers, a 6-7 senior and Lincoln East graduate, led the NWU inside game with 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. Dylan Dirks, 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, finished with 11 points.