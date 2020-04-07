'Senior Day' series: Simpson's situation unique, but season-ending phone notification still 'surreal'

Note: Seniors around the country had their collegiate careers stopped abruptly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Journal Star wants to highlight athletes and their accomplishments in the hopes of giving them the closest thing to a senior send-off in a series called "Senior Day." If you know of any seniors — those with local ties and competing in winter and spring sports — the Journal Star should consider highlighting, send a note to Sports Editor Clark Grell at cgrell@journalstar.com.
The situation posed to a former city standout is unique compared to the one thrust upon Division I athletes across the country.
Unique in a good way. Well, kind of. That depends on your perspective of the situation.
Lincoln North Star graduate Triston Simpson and the South Dakota men's basketball team had their ultimate goal, to make the NCAA Tournament, fade to darkness before COVID-19 shut off the lights across the globe. The Coyotes' somewhat surprising loss to North Dakota in the first round of the Summit League Tournament effectively eliminated the team from "March Madness," dealing a crushing blow to Simpson and four other seniors.
"All year we talked about the NCAA Tournament, (getting to) the NCAA Tournament," Simpson said.
Obviously, no team was able to play a game in the NCAA Tournament, which became one of the countless events, sports and otherwise, swept up by the novel pandemic. There were numerous teams that didn't even get to play a conference tournament game. In a twisted way, South Dakota's sealed fate may be preferable to those left thinking about what could have been had their seasons continued.
But Simpson wasn't exempt from the moment that still has college athletes stinging, and will for a long time. South Dakota had accepted an invitation to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, an event perceived as an afterthought to many — including some of the participants, Simpson admitted — but it offered the chance to suit up with his team again, at the very least.
Then it was gone. Simpson was riding in a car with his fellow seniors when the dominoes started to fall on that wicked Thursday in March. First, the NCAA Tournament announced its cancellation, and the CIT followed suit shortly after.
"It was kind of a surreal moment," Simpson said. "We realized it was over and that we wouldn't be stepping on the court again together. We all told each other we loved each other and whatnot."
South Dakota is going to miss Simpson. He quietly developed into the team's motor, a 6-foot-2 point guard whose team went as he did, a sentiment illustrated by a sprained MCL on Nov. 27 that left Simpson sidelined for the next seven games. He returned for the start of the league schedule, sporting a bulky knee brace that limited his motion for the first four Summit League games. In short, the Coyotes went 5-6 when Simpson was either sidelined or playing injured, and 15-6 when he was healthy, or healthy enough.
"The league wasn't as loaded and a lot of people had us picked to win (the conference) so I didn't really understand why it (the injury) had to happen in that moment," Simpson said. "I wanted to be out there with my brothers."
Simpson wasted little time becoming involved in Vermillion, appearing in 35 games as a freshman before cracking the starting lineup prior to his sophomore campaign in 2017, and he carried that role for the rest of his time on campus. He averaged a whopping 37 minutes per game as a junior, perhaps his best collegiate season, where he also netted 14 points a game and earned all-league honorable mention honors.
The 2016 first-team Super-Stater hopes his career on the court is just beginning. Simpson says he plans to play professionally, and he has begun the process of sifting through agents to find predraft and overseas workouts — a procedure that has also been stalled.
"I'm going to play professionally but I don't really know at what level with this coronavirus kind of really putting a halt on a lot of things," Simpson said. "I'm still talking to some agents and trying to find an agency that I'm going to sign with."
With college recruiting in full swing, and the state high school basketball tournament stealing national headlines last month, Simpson said he has kept his eye on the local prep scene, which features fellow Navigator Donovan Williams.
"It has been really fun to watch; the main thing I see now is people that a lot more Division l offers are being spread around and I think that's because people are starting to realize that Nebraska isn't just a football state," Simpson said.
"I think I am a part of the class or generation that kind of paved the way for them, so I think that is kinda cool."
