'Senior Day' series: Simpson's situation unique, but season-ending phone notification still 'surreal'

Obviously, no team was able to play a game in the NCAA Tournament, which became one of the countless events, sports and otherwise, swept up by the novel pandemic. There were numerous teams that didn't even get to play a conference tournament game. In a twisted way, South Dakota's sealed fate may be preferable to those left thinking about what could have been had their seasons continued.

But Simpson wasn't exempt from the moment that still has college athletes stinging, and will for a long time. South Dakota had accepted an invitation to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, an event perceived as an afterthought to many — including some of the participants, Simpson admitted — but it offered the chance to suit up with his team again, at the very least.

Then it was gone. Simpson was riding in a car with his fellow seniors when the dominoes started to fall on that wicked Thursday in March. First, the NCAA Tournament announced its cancellation, and the CIT followed suit shortly after.

"It was kind of a surreal moment," Simpson said. "We realized it was over and that we wouldn't be stepping on the court again together. We all told each other we loved each other and whatnot."