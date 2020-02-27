Schimonitz pours in 34 points to lead Wolves into ARC final before injuring his hamstring

Nate Schimonitz did everything he could to get Nebraska Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team into the American Rivers Conference Tournament finals.
The 6-foot-4 senior guard and NCAA Division III national player of the year candidate scored 34 points and dished out seven assists in leading the No. 10 Prairie Wolves to a 91-77 semifinal victory over Simpson on Thursday night at Snyder Arena.
Unfortunately for the Wolves, it doesn’t appear that Schimonitz will be playing in the 7 p.m. championship game at home Saturday against Coe as NWU goes for its third straight ARC Tournament crown and the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
Jack Hiller, a senior guard, will be there for NWU’s ARC Tournament semifinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Snyder Arena against the same Simpson team that shocked the Prairie Wolves last week.
Schimonitz injured his right hamstring on a driving layup that he finished with his right hand on the opposite side of the basket with 1:46 left in the game that gave NWU (23-3) an 88-74 lead. He was helped off the floor by the NWU trainers, who brought him directly into the training room.
He missed three games last season with an injury to the same hamstring, “but I don’t think this one is as bad,” Schimonitz said with ice on the back of his leg after the game.
“It happened before I finished (the layup),” he added. “When I got to the free-throw line, I felt something pop. It was OK for the next step, then as I came down after I finished, I knew what happened and I wasn’t getting up.”
With NWU likely in the 64-team NCAA Tournament field regardless of Saturday’s outcome, NWU coach Dale Wellman isn’t about to risk his star in that game and lose him for the tournament.
“No, no way,” Wellman said about Schimonitz possibly playing against Coe. “The (NCAA) tournament would be the best-case scenario.”
Schimonitz was out 10 games early in his sophomore season after a knee injury but came back to help the Wolves win the 2018 national championship.
“We’ve been in this situation before, but we’d obviously rather have him out there than sitting on the bench with me,” added Wellman, who picked up his 200th career coaching victory in the win.
You have free articles remaining.
Schimonitz was 14-of-22 from the field to lead a 34-of-66 shooting performance from the Prairie Wolves (51%). He scored NWU’s final eight points of the first half before going off for 21 in the final 20 minutes.
“(Schimonitz) was unbelievable,” Wellman said. “When we needed a bucket, he hit it, just like he has all season. He really took care of business tonight.”
With the triumph, NWU avenged an 86-59 loss at Simpson on Feb. 19, the only blemish in 16 regular-season conference games for the Wolves. The upset-minded Storm weathered a 20-3 Wesleyan run in the first half, cutting a 13-point NWU lead to 39-35 by intermission.
Simpson, however, never recovered from Wesleyan’s 28-8 second-half burst in just over eight minutes that opened up a 70-49 lead with 8:35 left in the game after back-to-back three-pointers from Jack Hiller.
NWU’s 3-2 zone produced six straight empty possessions by the Storm to start the run, four of which ended in turnovers.
“Our offense was best tonight when our defense got it started,” Wellman said. “We were able to get some defensive rebounds, some good deflections in the passing lanes and that allowed us to get into transition.”
Wesleyan’s Clay Reimers, a 6-7 senior from Lincoln East, had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Hiller, a 6-6 senior, finished with 18 points, including four three-pointers.
Senior guard Conor Riordan paced Simpson (14-13) with 22 points, while 6-9 senior Adam Reiter had 17 points (15 in the first half) and 15 rebounds.
NWU faces a Coe team that pushed the Wolves to the limit in both regular-season games. Wesleyan pulled out an 82-76 win at home Jan. 15, then claimed an 84-78 conquest on the road Feb. 5.
Coe defeated Wartburg 103-75 in its semifinal Thursday night.
“I think we’ve got five guys who can be first-team all-conference guys on any other team in the league,” Schimonitz said. “We definitely expect to go in and win Saturday night.”