Schimonitz pours in 34 points to lead Wolves into ARC final before injuring his hamstring

Nate Schimonitz did everything he could to get Nebraska Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team into the American Rivers Conference Tournament finals.

The 6-foot-4 senior guard and NCAA Division III national player of the year candidate scored 34 points and dished out seven assists in leading the No. 10 Prairie Wolves to a 91-77 semifinal victory over Simpson on Thursday night at Snyder Arena.

Unfortunately for the Wolves, it doesn’t appear that Schimonitz will be playing in the 7 p.m. championship game at home Saturday against Coe as NWU goes for its third straight ARC Tournament crown and the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Hiller adjusts his Thursday night class schedule to be available for NWU's ARC semifinal game Jack Hiller, a senior guard, will be there for NWU’s ARC Tournament semifinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Snyder Arena against the same Simpson team that shocked the Prairie Wolves last week.

Schimonitz injured his right hamstring on a driving layup that he finished with his right hand on the opposite side of the basket with 1:46 left in the game that gave NWU (23-3) an 88-74 lead. He was helped off the floor by the NWU trainers, who brought him directly into the training room.

He missed three games last season with an injury to the same hamstring, “but I don’t think this one is as bad,” Schimonitz said with ice on the back of his leg after the game.