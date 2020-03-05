Schimonitz named MVP of ARC as four Nebraska Wesleyan players, coach Wellman honored

Senior guard Nate Schimonitz kept Nebraska Wesleyan's streak of conference most valuable players alive by winning the American Rivers Conference honor Thursday.

Schimonitz led four Prairie Wolves players who were recognized by the conference. His MVP award was the fifth in a row for a Nebraska Wesleyan player.

NWU senior guard Jack Hiller joined Schimonitz on the first team, and center Clay Reimers and forward Nate Bahe, both seniors, were second-team selections. Their coach, Dale Wellman, was named conference coach of the year for the fourth straight season.

Schimonitz, a first-team conference selection for the fourth consecutive season, helped lead NWU to the ARC regular-season and tournament titles. He's averaging 26.1 points and 5.8 assists per game, and shoots 57.7% from the field.

Hiller led the ARC with 79 three-pointers, while Reimers is shooting 64.4% from the field, led the conference in blocked shots and was second in rebounding. Bahe was seventh in the league in rebounding.

No. 7 Nebraska Wesleyan opens play in the NCAA Division III tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Webster at Snyder Arena.

