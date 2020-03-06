Reimers utilizes size to help Nebraska Wesleyan edge Webster in NCAA Division III tourney opener

Webster doesn’t start a player taller than 6-foot-5.
So it was a bit predictable that Nebraska Wesleyan’s 6-7 Clay Reimers might do some damage in the Prairie Wolves’ NCAA Division III men’s basketball first-round game against Webster on Friday night at Snyder Arena.
Reimers finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and two steals to lead No. 7 NWU past the upset-minded Gorloks 77-73, moving the Wolves into a second-round home game for the second straight season.
NWU (25-3) faces No. 16 Washington University, a 102-68 winner over Bethany Lutheran in the other first-round game Friday behind 29 points from guard Jack Nolan.
“Clay had an unbelievable game today,” said NWU coach Dale Wellman, whose team overcame a 37-29 halftime deficit without the services of senior guard Nate Schimonitz, a national player of the year candidate who missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury.
“Obviously, Schimonitz wasn’t able to go, and we need guys to step up and fill different roles, and he did that,” Wellman added. “Not only did he score 29, he also had six assists so he did it unselfishly. He did a great job finding guys cutting to the basket.”
Reimers’ advantage inside also produced foul trouble inside for the Gorloks as 6-5 Ethan Hughes and a pair of 6-3 players — Enrique Tankins and Rodson Etienne all fouled out. Reimers was 11-of-16 at the foul line.
Reimers said whatever Webster (19-9) lacked in height, they made up for in effort as their active 3-2 zone caused problems for Wesleyan’s perimeter shooters.
“They (Webster) came down hard on the post and made it tough,” said Reimers, a Lincoln East graduate. “When they came down like that, I knew I had to look for my teammates and everybody did a great job cutting off me and getting free.”
Wesleyan went ahead to stay 69-67 on a layup by Nate Bahe off an assist from Reimers with 4:55 left in the game. A driving layup by Cordell Gillingham made it a two-possession contest 33 seconds later.
Bahe finished with 16 points as NWU had four players finish in double-figures. Jack Hiller scored all 14 of his points in the second half, going 4-of-6 from three-point territory after intermission after missing all five of his long-range attempts in the first 20 minutes.
Dylan Dirks contributed 12 points.
Led by 6-foot senior Josh Johnson and 5-7 freshman Wynne Brown Jr., Webster’s quickness on the perimeter bothered NWU in the first half, particularly on offense. Both Johnson and Brown also buried deep three-pointers in the final minute of the first half to open up the eight-point margin.
“My teammates told me at half to keep shooting when I was open and that gave me confidence,” said the 6-6 Hiller. “We were 1-of-14 from three at half, so we went to what we talked about all week in practice, getting it inside and then cutting to the middle.”
Johnson and Brown scored 18 and 15 points, respectively, while combining to hit 7 of 14 threes. Brown hit a three with 37.4 seconds left to trim NWU’s lead to 75-73. A free throw by Bahe made it a three-point game, giving Johnson a chance to tie it with a pair of three-point attempts in the final 10 seconds.
A free throw by Dirks with three seconds left produced the final score.
“We had our best shooter with two shots to tie it, you can’t ask for any more than that,” Webster coach Chris Bunch said. “Obviously we felt we were in a good spot at half, but you knew they weren’t going to score just 29 points in the second half. They made some adjustments, made a run, but we hung around with a chance at the end.”
Washington University coach Pat Juckem is very familiar with NWU. He was the coach at Wisconsin-Oshkosh when the Wolves beat them in the national championship game in 2018, a contest in which Schimonitz, Bahe and Hiller all played key roles in.
“What I remember from that was bitter disappointment,” said Juckem, now in his second year at Washington. “I have great respect for them (NWU), they’re really good and they’re used to winning.”