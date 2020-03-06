Reimers utilizes size to help Nebraska Wesleyan edge Webster in NCAA Division III tourney opener

Reimers said whatever Webster (19-9) lacked in height, they made up for in effort as their active 3-2 zone caused problems for Wesleyan’s perimeter shooters.

“They (Webster) came down hard on the post and made it tough,” said Reimers, a Lincoln East graduate. “When they came down like that, I knew I had to look for my teammates and everybody did a great job cutting off me and getting free.”

Wesleyan went ahead to stay 69-67 on a layup by Nate Bahe off an assist from Reimers with 4:55 left in the game. A driving layup by Cordell Gillingham made it a two-possession contest 33 seconds later.

Bahe finished with 16 points as NWU had four players finish in double-figures. Jack Hiller scored all 14 of his points in the second half, going 4-of-6 from three-point territory after intermission after missing all five of his long-range attempts in the first 20 minutes.

Dylan Dirks contributed 12 points.

Led by 6-foot senior Josh Johnson and 5-7 freshman Wynne Brown Jr., Webster’s quickness on the perimeter bothered NWU in the first half, particularly on offense. Both Johnson and Brown also buried deep three-pointers in the final minute of the first half to open up the eight-point margin.