Reimers leads Nebraska Wesleyan's offense attack to down Central
Reimers leads Nebraska Wesleyan's offense attack to down Central

  • Updated
NWU logo

Clay Reimers collected a double-double with 22 and 12 rebounds as the Prairie Wolves ran past Central 91-70 on Saturday at Snyder Arena.

Reimers finished 8-of-13 from the field and added eight assists as NWU improved to 21-2 and 14-0 in American Rivers Conference play.

NWU scored 18 fast-break points in the game, opening up a 48-36 halftime lead and never looking back from there.

Nebraska Wesleyan, had three scorers in double digits besides Reimers — Creighton Prep grad Nate Schimonitz (19 points), Nate Bahe (10) and Cordell Gillingham (10). The Wolves shot 45.8% from the field.

Adam Flinn led Central (5-19, 2-13) with 17 points and four assists.

