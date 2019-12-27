Prairie Wolves' Saturday game at Wyoming an exhibition for NWU but counts for Cowboys

Nebraska Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team gets its second exhibition game of the season against a Division I opponent Saturday when the Prairie Wolves play at Wyoming (5 p.m. Lincoln time).

The difference this time, however, is that the game counts on the Cowboys’ record, unlike College of Charleston’s 91-67 win in South Carolina on Oct. 29, which was an exhibition for both teams.

Wyoming is in the midst of a rebuilding season under fourth-year head coach Allen Edwards. The Cowboys (4-9), who have just two seniors on the team, snapped a six-game losing streak in their last outing, a 72-66 win in overtime at Denver on Dec. 21.

Wyoming, which averages just 59 points per game, has only one player with a double-figure scoring average — 6-foot-7 sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado, who is at 17.8 points per game along with a team-high 5.9 rebounds per contest.

The Prairie Wolves (10-2), ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III, answer with all five of their senior starters in double figures, led by 6-4 point guard Nate Schimonitz. He raised his season average to 26.5 points per game after scoring a career-high 39 in NWU’s 84-82 loss at Wisconsin-River Falls last Saturday.