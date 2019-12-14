Prairie Wolves build solid first-half lead, never trail in road win over Wartburg

The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team came out firing against Wartburg on Saturday and never looked back.
The Prairie Wolves (10-1, 3-0 American Rivers Conference) shot 66.7% from the field in the first half to take a 16-point lead into halftime, holding on for a 85-69 win in Waverly, Iowa.
The Wolves never trailed, building a strong first-half lead behind a 9-0 run, and later leading by as much as 20 in the second half. The Wolves finished 30-of-53 from the field (56.6%), while Wartburg shot 39.3%.
Nate Schimonitz's game-high 29 points led NWU as he went 11-for-16 in field-goal attempts and 2-of-5 from beyond the three-point line. Clay Reimers added 16 points, while Dylan Dirks had 11.
Broden Coulter led Wartburg (3-7, 0-3 ARC) with 13 points.
Nebraska Wesleyan continues its five-game road trip with a game against Wisconsin-River Falls in River Falls, Wisconsin, on Dec. 21.