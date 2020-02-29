Playing without Schimonitz, Nebraska Wesleyan rolls to third straight ARC Tournament title

Feb. 29 happens once every four years.
The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team winning the American Rivers Conference Tournament is becoming an annual event.
Playing without NCAA Division III national player of the year candidate Nate Schimonitz, the No. 10 Prairie Wolves put together a dominating performance on both sides of the court in posting a 76-50 win over Coe on Saturday night at Snyder Arena, securing an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
With its third straight ARC Tournament crown and net-cutting ceremony to go with four consecutive conference regular-season titles, NWU (24-3) put itself in a strong position to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament this coming Friday and Saturday. The 64-team field will be announced late Monday morning.
NWU won the national championship two years ago with Schimonitz and fellow seniors Jack Hiller, Nate Bahe and Dylan Dirks playing key roles on that squad.
After soundly beating a Kohawk team that dropped a pair of six-point games to NWU during the regular season, Wesleyan coach Dale Wellman likes where his team is headed going into nationals.
“One thing that’s similar between this year and two years ago is that we’re peaking at the right time,” Wellman said after seeing his team improve to 14-0 at home this season.
“I think we’re getting better, and you saw that on the defensive end of the floor tonight,” Wellman added. “We’ve always been a good offensive team, and even without Schim (Schimonitz), we played an unbelievable game against an unbelievable team.”
Senior Cordell Gillingham got his first career start at NWU in place of Schimonitz, a 6-foot-4 senior point guard who is averaging 26 points per game but injured his hamstring late in Wesleyan’s ARC semifinal win over Simpson on Thursday.
Schimonitz is day-to-day going into the national tournament.
The 6-2 Gillingham, who transferred to NWU from Concordia after his sophomore year, went off for 19 points, a career-high as a Prairie Wolf. He had 10 points in the first seven minutes in propelling NWU to a 16-7 lead, which continually grew as the game wore on.
NWU led 35-25 at halftime, then outscored Coe 41-25 in the final 20 minutes, leading by as many as 31 (76-45) with just under three minutes left.
With his first Wesleyan start, “there were a little bit of nerves, but they got taken away quickly,” said Gillingham, who averages just under six points per game. He finished 7-of-10 overall from the field (3-of-5 from three-point territory) while also grabbing six rebounds.
“I just wanted to come in and be a high-energy guy. Every single person on this team believes in me from the top down, and I’m just blessed to be a part of this.”
One teammate who wasn’t surprised by Gillingham’s performance was 6-7 senior Clay Reimers, a Lincoln East graduate who also transferred to NWU from Concordia after his sophomore year.
Reimers had 18 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and two steals, and was also instrumental in limiting Coe to 35% shooting from the field (19-of-54) and its season-low point total. Coe (17-10) had 103 points in a semifinal win over Wartburg on Thursday.
Dirks also finished with 18 points.
“I’ve seen Cordell do this many times before, it was nothing new to me,” Reimers said. “I think we’ve got plenty of gamers on this team, and even though Schim was out, we knew we were ready to go.”