Playing without Schimonitz, Nebraska Wesleyan rolls to third straight ARC Tournament title

“I think we’re getting better, and you saw that on the defensive end of the floor tonight,” Wellman added. “We’ve always been a good offensive team, and even without Schim (Schimonitz), we played an unbelievable game against an unbelievable team.”

Senior Cordell Gillingham got his first career start at NWU in place of Schimonitz, a 6-foot-4 senior point guard who is averaging 26 points per game but injured his hamstring late in Wesleyan’s ARC semifinal win over Simpson on Thursday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schimonitz is day-to-day going into the national tournament.

The 6-2 Gillingham, who transferred to NWU from Concordia after his sophomore year, went off for 19 points, a career-high as a Prairie Wolf. He had 10 points in the first seven minutes in propelling NWU to a 16-7 lead, which continually grew as the game wore on.

NWU led 35-25 at halftime, then outscored Coe 41-25 in the final 20 minutes, leading by as many as 31 (76-45) with just under three minutes left.

With his first Wesleyan start, “there were a little bit of nerves, but they got taken away quickly,” said Gillingham, who averages just under six points per game. He finished 7-of-10 overall from the field (3-of-5 from three-point territory) while also grabbing six rebounds.