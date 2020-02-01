Pair of double-doubles carry NWU men past Dubuque

The double-double ended up spelling trouble for the Dubuque men’s basketball team.
Nate Schimonitz scored 27 points and dished out 12 assists, and fellow senior guard Jack Hiller netted 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in leading Nebraska Wesleyan, the No. 9 team nationally in NCAA Division III, to a 92-66 win over the Spartans at Snyder Arena on Saturday.
Schimonitz, who came into the game averaging 26.7 points per game, thought the scoring-rebounding double-double probably trumped his rebound-assist combination. NWU (18-2, 11-0 American Rivers) outrebounded the Spartans 44-37, an edge that included 14 offensive boards by the Prairie Wolves.
The Wolves just missed a second scoring-rebounding, double-double with 6-foot-7 Clay Reimers finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds.
“Rebounding is something the coaches have preached the last few days after we gave up 17 offensive rebounds (Wednesday) at BV (Buena Vista),” said the 6-4 Schimonitz, who was 10-of-14 from the field and also had three steals.
“They’ve been telling the top guys on the (3-2) zone to crash and help rebound, and for Jack to get 10 rebounds tonight is something Coach is going to be happy with.”
NWU coach Dale Wellman included 6-3 senior Nate Bahe in his rebounding praise afterwards. Bahe had six rebounds to go with his seven points, but Wellman said his contributions inside went beyond what showed up on the stat line.
“Nate (Bahe) played a great game; he was all over the place in the paint,” Wellman said. “There were a lot of rebounds he got his hands on that got tipped to a teammate who then got credit for it. I thought he did a great job inside against a team with a lot of size.”
Schimonitz deflected credit for his assist total to his teammates.
“I’ve got teammates who are great shooters,” the former Creighton Prep Super-Stater said. “I probably tried to make a couple passes that were too tough and turned the ball over. If you can make the easy pass when we’re executing our offense, you’re going to get a lot of assists.”
NWU trailed by one point at half at Buena Vista on Wednesday, but then outscored the hosts 55-37 in the second half to pull away to the 97-80 win.
That momentum continued in the first half against the Spartans (12-7, 5-5) as NWU jumped to a 30-9 lead in the first 12½ minutes and never let Dubuque back in it. NWU, which was the top shooting team in NCAA Division III (53.4%) coming into Saturday, hit 10 of its first 17 shots.
NWU finished 35-of-71 from the floor (49.3%).
But it was the defense that limited Dubuque to 2-of-11 shooting early that proved to be the difference.
“Our whiteboard before the game had ‘BV second half,’” Hiller said. “It was getting out in transition, defense and rebounding that got us going in the second half up there (at Buena Vista) and helped us get that 20-point lead today.”
NWU had four players score in double figures, with Dylan Dirks scoring 11. Dubuque was paced by Avery Butler and Carter Stevens, who had 17 and 15 points, respectively, off the bench.
The victory was the Prairie Wolves’ 28th straight regular-season home win and the 21st in regular-season conference play at Snyder Arena. NWU improved to 47-4 in its last 51 home contests.