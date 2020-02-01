Pair of double-doubles carry NWU men past Dubuque

“Nate (Bahe) played a great game; he was all over the place in the paint,” Wellman said. “There were a lot of rebounds he got his hands on that got tipped to a teammate who then got credit for it. I thought he did a great job inside against a team with a lot of size.”

Schimonitz deflected credit for his assist total to his teammates.

“I’ve got teammates who are great shooters,” the former Creighton Prep Super-Stater said. “I probably tried to make a couple passes that were too tough and turned the ball over. If you can make the easy pass when we’re executing our offense, you’re going to get a lot of assists.”

NWU trailed by one point at half at Buena Vista on Wednesday, but then outscored the hosts 55-37 in the second half to pull away to the 97-80 win.

That momentum continued in the first half against the Spartans (12-7, 5-5) as NWU jumped to a 30-9 lead in the first 12½ minutes and never let Dubuque back in it. NWU, which was the top shooting team in NCAA Division III (53.4%) coming into Saturday, hit 10 of its first 17 shots.

NWU finished 35-of-71 from the floor (49.3%).

But it was the defense that limited Dubuque to 2-of-11 shooting early that proved to be the difference.